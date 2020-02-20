Thursday, February 20, 2020
Skeletal remains found in Picture Rocks identified as Sarah Galloway
By Staff report
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 9:07 AM
Update Investigation in Picture Rocks
The skeletal remains located in the desert area northeast of Anthony Road and Massingale Road on February 12, 2020 have been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Galloway. The manner of death has yet to be determined.
Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.
