The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Crime & Public Safety / News

Skeletal remains found in Picture Rocks identified as Sarah Galloway

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge 5c996624cf8c0.image.jpg
Update Investigation in Picture Rocks

The skeletal remains located in the desert area northeast of Anthony Road and Massingale Road on February 12, 2020 have been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Galloway. The manner of death has yet to be determined.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Shen Yun World Tour with Live Orchestra

Be Inspired. Be Amazed. Experience the Divine Culture's return. Great family event and the perfect gift! “Simply… More

@ Tucson Music Hall Sat., Feb. 22, 2-4:15 & 7:30-9:45 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 23, 1-3:15 p.m. 260 S Church Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Reward offered in stoning death of Javelina at elementary school (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Pardo For Blogo (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Local Prisoner Advocacy Organization Launches Statewide Ballot Initiative (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Former lawmaker Steve Farley to lead Humane Society of Southern Arizona (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 20 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation