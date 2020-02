click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

There’s a lot that’s depressing about following politics. But these days, there’s also a lot that’s entertaining. The University of Arizona Hillel Foundation wants to focus on the entertaining part of things by bringing this group (founded by a group of Senate staffers back in ’81) back to Tucson. As one performer puts it, “If we insult a person you like, be assured that the next person we insult will surely be someone you do not.” They’ll be poking bipartisan fun at headlines and some of politics’ biggest personalities. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $50 to $65.Ah, you remember when this book came out, and made you think, if nothing else, “Well, there’s one explanation for why my husband/wife/boyfriend/girlfriend seems so absolutely insane to me sometimes.” In this one-man show, Ryan Drummond presents a series of vignettes about everything from dating to marriage to the bedroom. It’s definitely for adults only, but visitors from any and every planet are welcome. Come laugh your way through date night with your favorite interplanetary visitor. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $60.It’s rodeo season again! The first Fiesta de los Vaqueros was back in 1925, with three days full of events. Since then, it’s grown to a nine-day bonanza that’s one of the top 25 professional rodeos on the continent. Every day is jam-packed with fun stuff to do. On opening day this Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. for a day including the Justin Junior Rodeo, the ProRodeo Competition and the Coors Barn Dance. On Sunday, Feb. 16, wear pink to support breast cancer initiatives and check out the Chicks ’n’ Chaps Women’s Rodeo Clinic starting at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday feature barrel racing, steer wrestling and more starting at 8 a.m. See tucsonrodeo.com for the full schedule! Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. Event ticket prices start at $16.Even if you’re not very into cars, you’ve gotta admit that they’re pretty marvelous feats of engineering. They’re such an integral part of our everyday lives that it can be hard to remember to step back and appreciate just how much design and craftsmanship goes into each one. And that goes double for classic cars! This Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is here to celebrate all of this. Live music, yummy barbecue and more than 30 different classes of awards will keep your day, your heart and your belly full. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. $5, with $1 discount for veterans and military. Free for kids 10 and under. Cash only.Every trip to Old Tucson is like going back in time, but this weekend, go back to a very specific time to see what life was like in the Arizona Territory during the Civil War. Visit soldiers’ camps and watch re-enactments of battles like the Battle of Golden Gate Peak. New this year is a chance to meet the real-life descendants of the Hatfield and McCoy families. There will be presentations about the family’s history, book signings and plenty of entertainment. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $10.95 kids 4 to 11 and free for kids under 4. Discounts available for seniors, military and Pima County residents.Remember when we all had to make volcanoes with vinegar and baking soda (or maybe you were in the Mentos and diet coke camp) for science class? There’s nothing quite like hands-on experiments for getting kids excited about STEM, and that’s exactly what this event at the Children’s Museum Tucson is designed to do. Part of the Arizona SciTech Festival, it’s got activities in robotics, astronomy, biology, engineering, environmental sciences, math and physics. Guest organizations range from the Arizona Canine Cognition Center to OSIRIS-REx reps to the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Hooray science! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.This lecture series is a great way to learn more about all of the events in Tucson’s history that brought us to where we are today. This week, you’ll hear from Gene Caywood about 140th anniversary of the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad to the Old Pueblo. The Southern Pacific built its first locomotive in Sacramento in 1873 and started expanding from there. On March 20, 1880, the first SP train reached Tucson. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.If the rodeo has gotten you in the mood for an extra helping of the Wild West this week, don’t miss this event at the Fox. Country rock legends Pure Prairie League are named after a 19th century Temperance Union, and you’ve no doubt heard their huge hit “Amie.” Michael Martin Murphey is a Cowboy Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Awardee, known for pioneering the Austin music scene and forging “The Outlaw” movement in music along with Willie Nelson and Jerry Jeff Walker. Don’t even bother changing out of your cowboy boots this week. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $29 to $79.Black Renaissance and Hotel McCoy always put on good events, and this is no exception. Adiba Nelson, who has delivered TED Talks, been published in places like the Washington Post and was featured in the Emmy Award-winning documentary The Full Nelson, just self-published her debut children’s picture book, Meet ClaraBelle Blue. The first book in a series, it’s based loosely on Nelson’s own daughter, and is about how even though she has special needs, ClaraBelle is beautiful and so much like other kids. Come on down—free juice boxes for the kids! 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free.When was the last time you went out without your phone? I’ll go first and say, as much as I am ashamed to admit it, that I don’t even remember. So thank goodness for events like this, a chance to leave your technology at home and commit to two hours of good ol’ fashioned relaxation. Grab a book from the book bike and dive in, listen to some music, have a quiet chat with a friend, play a game, drink a coffee, journal. The possibilities are endless! 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Exo Roast Co, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Free.In a desolate Northern England town, a 15-year-old miner’s son forms a close bond with a wild falcon for a spiritual escape from his dead-end life. As part of their Staff Selects, the Loft Cinema is screening this 1969 film that was named one of the 10 best British films of the century by the British Film Institute. Part of both the “British New Wave” and “Kitchen Sink Realism” film movements, KES remains a groundbreaking coming-of-age film featuring real locations and nonprofessional actors. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.