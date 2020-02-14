Where to Rock, Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
St. Valentine's Day! This British producer/prog rocker reflects on the early days: "We had so much negative criticism. Like being pretentious for constantly making concept albums." Altering their formula, in 1982, Eye In The Sky (Arista)
peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts. Alan Parsons Live Project
is at Fox Theatre...
Highlighting black contemporary artists Black Museum
reflects a cultural renaissance. History Of Us unfolds at 191 Toole...
Singer Emelie Marchand
leads her red-hot musical flames—Thøger Lund, Ben Nisbet and Dimitri Manos
—through a repertoire that spans from "The Devil's Music" of 1920s to the wicked soul jams of the 1960s. Lola & The Torchbearers' Valentine's Cabaret
casts sparks at Club Congress...
Strains of swampy, jazz inflected blues rock waft through the air. Southbound Pilot
are at Monterey Court...
Tackling Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 and No. 6, Tucson Symphony Orchestra
are All About That B. Conductor José Luis Gomez
leads the charge. At Tucson Convention Center...
Before falling into "a burning ring o' fire," Johnny Cash and June Carter, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, George Jones and Tammy Wynette sang exultant love songs. Roots musicians Mamma Coal and Buddy Woodward
offer a night of Country Duets. At El Crisol...
"Si, si!" Led by country crooner David Bryan, Loveland
perform a special Valentine's Show. At Tap + Bottle Downtown...
Peace, love, unity and respect. Communiverse Vol. V: A micro-music festival, art, dance and community event. Featuring Jamaste, Atom Energy, Mental, Mr. C, Soulular
and more. At Solar Culture...
Sand-Reckoner invites you to spend Valentine's Day with singer/guitarist Sabra Faulk
...
Performing classical, jazz and original compositions, Flautist Erica May,
accompanied by guitarist Josh Rhoads
, perform at Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana...
Take a ride on the supercollider of love, heading straight towards the Surly Wench Pub, where La Cerca, The Rifle and Louise Le Hir
are on a collision course...