Friday, February 14, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Valentine's Day

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • Bigstock
St. Valentine's Day! This British producer/prog rocker reflects on the early days: "We had so much negative criticism. Like being pretentious for constantly making concept albums." Altering their formula, in 1982, Eye In The Sky (Arista) peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts. Alan Parsons Live Project is at Fox Theatre...

Highlighting black contemporary artists Black Museum reflects a cultural renaissance. History Of Us unfolds at 191 Toole...

Singer Emelie Marchand leads her red-hot musical flames—Thøger Lund, Ben Nisbet and Dimitri Manos—through a repertoire that spans from "The Devil's Music" of 1920s to the wicked soul jams of the 1960s. Lola & The Torchbearers' Valentine's Cabaret casts sparks at Club Congress...

Strains of swampy, jazz inflected blues rock waft through the air. Southbound Pilot are at Monterey Court...

Tackling Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 and No. 6, Tucson Symphony Orchestra are All About That B. Conductor José Luis Gomez leads the charge. At Tucson Convention Center...

Before falling into "a burning ring o' fire," Johnny Cash and June Carter, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, George Jones and Tammy Wynette sang exultant love songs. Roots musicians Mamma Coal and Buddy Woodward offer a night of Country Duets. At El Crisol...

"Si, si!" Led by country crooner David Bryan, Loveland perform a special Valentine's Show. At Tap + Bottle Downtown...

Peace, love, unity and respect. Communiverse Vol. V: A micro-music festival, art, dance and community event. Featuring Jamaste, Atom Energy, Mental, Mr. C, Soulular and more. At Solar Culture...

Sand-Reckoner invites you to spend Valentine's Day with singer/guitarist Sabra Faulk...

Performing classical, jazz and original compositions, Flautist Erica May, accompanied by guitarist Josh Rhoads, perform at Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana...

Take a ride on the supercollider of love, heading straight towards the Surly Wench Pub, where La Cerca, The Rifle and Louise Le Hir are on a collision course...

Comments

