Chef David Solorzano cooked up a four-course prix fixe menu blending multiple flavors from Mexico City. Dishes include a Sunchoke soup made with Jerusalem artichokes and a light dusting of hibiscus; Madeira-braised forest mushrooms over a light cheese sauce; grilled petit center cut fillet with mole rojo, baby vegetable and house-made chorizo crumble; and for desert, a mole rosa with strawberries, raspberries and a light yogurt espuma. The center cut fillet can also be substituted with quail or Tagliatelle de Mesquite. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 50 E. Broadway. $65. Reservations can be made online at pencarestaurante.com or by calling 520-203-7681.In addition to their regular dinner menu, The Coronet is also offering a few special Valentine’s dishes. Options include the seared scallop and poached shrimp with grilled chile and blood orange; grilled sea bass with strawberry skin, black garlic forbidden rice and veggies; and the beef tenderloin with sherry mushrooms, herbed pomme puree, glazed carrots and blood orange port sauce. Each of these dishes can also be paired with a wine, such as the Domaine de la Grangette or Sand-Reckoner’s “Coronet Fancy Blend” of Syrah, Petit Syrah and Zinfandel. And to really get thing’s romantic, Tucson’s favorite Parisian Gabriel Naim Amor will be playing his specialty blend of impressionistic jazz and blues. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 198 W. Cushing St. Make your reservation at (520) 222-9889 or CoronetTucson.comFor a tasty, low-cost Valentine’s outing, Sauce is offering a 2-for-$25 deal on Valentine’s Day. This deal allows you to choose one of Sauce’s hand-tossed salads and a 12-inch pizza, plus two glasses of wine. Restrictions apply. Guests can also substitute these pairings with any entrée ($10 or less) or beverage ($7 or less). All day, Friday, Feb. 14. Multiple locations throughout Tucson. $25.Chef Jeff Azersky is sticking with Kingfisher’s seafood excellence for their specialty a la carte Valentine’s menu. This dinner features a full oyster bar, plus New England clam chowder, cedar planked arctic char, grilled sea bass, grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna and marinated grilled octopus. Beyond seafood, they’re also serving up seasonal mesclun greens, spinach polenta, grilled ribeye of buffalo, New York steak and bouillabaisse. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 2564 E. Grant Road. No happy hour offered on the holiday. Reservations are a must. Call (520) 323-7739 or visit kingfishertucson.com.There are several options for a Valentine’s dinner at DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails. This specialty three-course meal allows you to choose from babaganoush, zucchini curls, butternut squash; a glazed pork belly; a flight of oyster shooters; and lobster bisque for your first dish. Second dish options include New York steak, pan-seared sea bass, herb-crusted pork rack and vegetable puff pastry. For dessert, choose between triple chocolate torte, and almond and lemon curd cake. Dinner seatings start at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 135 S. Sixth Ave. $60. Reservations can be made at downtownkitchen.com or by calling 520-623-7700.For Valentine’s Day, Craft, A Modern Drinkery is pairing Russel Stover chocolates with three beers from Clown Shoes Beer for a tasty and romantic evening. The beers are the Bluegrass Billionaire, a British Barleywine reaching a hefty 12.5 percent ABV; the Advent Party Crasher, an American Imperial stout brewed with orange peel; and the Tarheel Unidragon, an American Imperial stout with caramel and brown sugar. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.Dillinger Brewing Company is teaming up with Monsoon Chocolate for Valentine’s Day to make two local beers paired with two local chocolates. They’re pairing their “Lady In Red” chocolate cherry stout and their “OSIRIS-REx Recon” hazy IPA. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. $24.In honor of Black History Month, a group of black creatives in Tucson have put together a series of events around the theme “The History of Us,” designed to remind us that black history is the history of all of us. And not to mention the present! The work of black individuals throughout history has been key in shaping popular culture. This week, the spotlight is on contemporary spoken word artists, who will be performing their work at 191 Toole. All ages are welcome, and all ages should be there! 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Free.Looking for a unique place to take your date this Feb. 14? Flandrau has got you covered. Send your romance into orbit with their special planetarium shows. “Lovers in the Sky,” at 6 and 8 p.m., tells the tale of star-crossed lovers immortalized in the constellations, from Cassiopeia and Cepheus, Andromeda and Perseus, and Zeus and Callisto. If you’re looking for something a little less on-the-nose, they also have two screenings of their “Laser Beatles” show at 7 and 9 p.m., where you can enjoy some of the world’s best-known songs about love. Friday, Feb. 14. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $16 adults, $12 kids 4 to 17. If you want to see both shows, the second is just $3!In this event hosted by Pima County Parks & Rec and Historic Canoa Ranch, naturalist Jeff Babson will give a talk called “Owls: Masters of the Night Skies.” It’s followed by a Q&A where you’re free to ask questions about any nature topic you’re curious about—whether it’s “Can you identify this photo of a tree I took at work last week?” or “Where do snakes sleep?” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. 1-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. $5, & register online in advance at apm.activecommunities.com.This festival started in 2014, and has since brought in performers from all over the world to play the Rank Shirley and Ralph Morgan Memorial Organ. The theme of this concert is “Celebrating Notre Dame.” It felt like the whole world’s attention turned to Paris last year when this Catholic cathedral, home to one of the world’s largest organs, caught fire. Kimberly Marshall, Goldman Professor of Organ at Arizona State University, pays tribute to the beautiful building with this Valentine’s Day concert. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 in advance/online and $25 at the door.Love and art are both wonderful things that make life worth living. Celebrate them both this Valentine’s Day by heading over to the Wilde Meyer Gallery for a little party. They’ll have food, fun and works by artist such as Cathy Carey, Peggy McGivern, Jim Budish, Yvonne Mendez, Adam Thomas Rees and Ken Kasten. If this doesn’t already sound like a remarkably pleasant way to spend a Friday evening, did we mention there’s going to be a live harp performance by Vanessa Myers? See ya there. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free.It’s a night of romance among the stars! The UA Flandrau Science Center is hosting a special “Lovers In The Sky” planetarium show, telling the timeless tales found in the constellations. Love stories include the tales of Queen Cassiopeia and Cepheus, Andromeda and the hero Perseus and more. This “celestial love story” will be followed by a laser light show with Beatles’ music. “Lovers In The Sky” shows at 6 and 8 p.m., “Laser Beatles” shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 1601 E. University Blvd. $16 for the first show, $3 for any additional.Starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen, this film tells of a man haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his best friend, a virtuoso violinist who vanished shortly before a 1951 concert. Thirty-five years later, the man finds out his friend may still be alive, and embarks on a massive search to find him. Of course, a film about a violinist wouldn’t be complete without a spectacular score, this one by Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore. The Loft Cinema begins screening this film on Friday, Feb. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.