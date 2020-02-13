XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 13

Ani DiFranco

Grammy Award winner and founder of Righteous Babe Records,is no longer just the "Little Folksinger." She now adds author to her list of accomplishments with the release of her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream in 2019. DiFranco plays Fox Theatre. Genreless singer-songwriteris first up...Since their formation in 1983—possessing elegant style, impressive technique and emotional breadth—this quartet has become one of the world's foremost chamber ensembles.At Leo Rich Theater...Hailing from a sector of deep space, Arizona EDM legendjoins resident DJsto celebrate Deeper's 1st Anniversary. At Bar Passé...Imagine the brainchild of Dr. Seuss, Frank Zappa and Stanley Kubrick? Performing on an instrument, made out of steel pipes and a single bass string,brings "earthshaking future funk" to Club Congress...Speed-dating + kissing booths + star-crossed lovers everywhere? Yes, it's the Valentine's Day Eve installment of Opti Club. That's not all,mans the decks inside the club whileon the plaza. At Hotel Congress...From the Black Forest of Germany,drop a Rock-a-Billy bombshell. At House of Bards...Thesupplies the foot-stomping soundtrack for GALentine's Ladies Night Out. Party with your besties at The Maverick...Emitting the frequency of love,and others team up for a full-spectrum night of EDM. At Irene's Holy Donuts...tell the status quo where to shove it. At Spark Project Collective...Singer-songwritersperform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina..."I think I better dance now."unleashes a smackdown as part of the Oro Valley Concert Series. In the Oro Valley Marketplace...