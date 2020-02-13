The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 13

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM

  • Ani DiFranco
Grammy Award winner and founder of Righteous Babe Records, Ani DiFranco is no longer just the "Little Folksinger." She now adds author to her list of accomplishments with the release of her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream in 2019. DiFranco plays Fox Theatre. Genreless singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop is first up...

Since their formation in 1983—possessing elegant style, impressive technique and emotional breadth—this quartet has become one of the world's foremost chamber ensembles. Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents The Shanghai Quartet. At Leo Rich Theater...

Hailing from a sector of deep space, Arizona EDM legend ILLEKTROLAB joins resident DJs Lunarfluxx and Atom Energy to celebrate Deeper's 1st Anniversary. At Bar Passé...

Imagine the brainchild of Dr. Seuss, Frank Zappa and Stanley Kubrick? Performing on an instrument, made out of steel pipes and a single bass string, That 1 Guy brings "earthshaking future funk" to Club Congress...

Speed-dating + kissing booths + star-crossed lovers everywhere? Yes, it's the Valentine's Day Eve installment of Opti Club. That's not all, POSIS8n mans the decks inside the club while Heartbreaker (Phoenix) joins Xam Renn and Nitro on the plaza. At Hotel Congress...

From the Black Forest of Germany, The Booze Bombs drop a Rock-a-Billy bombshell. At House of Bards...

The Billy Shaw Jr. Band supplies the foot-stomping soundtrack for GALentine's Ladies Night Out. Party with your besties at The Maverick...

Emitting the frequency of love, Love Hertz sees Seth Myles, Rex Garcia, I am Stranger and others team up for a full-spectrum night of EDM. At Irene's Holy Donuts...

Guillotines, Screech Of Death, Gutter Town and Single Finger Theory tell the status quo where to shove it. At Spark Project Collective...

Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion perform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina...

"I think I better dance now." Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk unleashes a smackdown as part of the Oro Valley Concert Series. In the Oro Valley Marketplace...

