XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 13

Grammy Award winner and founder of Righteous Babe Records, Ani DiFranco
is no longer just the "Little Folksinger." She now adds author to her list of accomplishments with the release of her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream in 2019. DiFranco plays Fox Theatre. Genreless singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop
is first up...
Since their formation in 1983—possessing elegant style, impressive technique and emotional breadth—this quartet has become one of the world's foremost chamber ensembles. Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents The Shanghai Quartet.
At Leo Rich Theater...
Hailing from a sector of deep space, Arizona EDM legend ILLEKTROLAB
joins resident DJs Lunarfluxx and Atom Energy
to celebrate Deeper's 1st Anniversary. At Bar Passé...
Imagine the brainchild of Dr. Seuss, Frank Zappa and Stanley Kubrick? Performing on an instrument, made out of steel pipes and a single bass string, That 1 Guy
brings "earthshaking future funk" to Club Congress...
Speed-dating + kissing booths + star-crossed lovers everywhere? Yes, it's the Valentine's Day Eve installment of Opti Club. That's not all, POSIS8n
mans the decks inside the club while Heartbreaker (Phoenix) joins Xam Renn and Nitro
on the plaza. At Hotel Congress...
From the Black Forest of Germany, The Booze Bombs
drop a Rock-a-Billy bombshell. At House of Bards...
The Billy Shaw Jr. Band
supplies the foot-stomping soundtrack for GALentine's Ladies Night Out. Party with your besties at The Maverick...
Emitting the frequency of love, Love Hertz sees Seth Myles, Rex Garcia, I am Stranger
and others team up for a full-spectrum night of EDM. At Irene's Holy Donuts...
Guillotines, Screech Of Death, Gutter Town and Single Finger Theory
tell the status quo where to shove it. At Spark Project Collective...
Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion
perform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina...
"I think I better dance now." Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk
unleashes a smackdown as part of the Oro Valley Concert Series. In the Oro Valley Marketplace...