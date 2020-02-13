UA Passports Office to Hold Extended Hours Feb. 22

click to enlarge Bigstock

The University of Arizona's Passports Office will hold a special passport day event on Feb. 22 to help Tucson residents apply for newly required, federally valid IDs.Starting Oct. 1, U.S. citizens traveling domestically will be required to present a "real ID" in order to board a flight. State driver's licenses without a gold star, which will designate an ID is "REAL ID-compliant" will no longer be accepted.Passports do fulfill the federal requirements and may be used to fly. There is also a passport card available that can be used to travel by ground or water into Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Bermuda, and can be used as a valid form of ID for domestic flights. These are the most cost-effective option.The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University of Arizona's Global Center, located at 615 N. Park Ave.Attendees should bring the following with them to the event:- The original copy of, or a certified copy of their proof of citizenship.- A government-issued photo ID.- A recent 2x2 inch passport photo. Those who don't have one can use the photo services on site for $10.- Two separate payments. Applicants need a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State for the passport application and optional expedite fees. A second check or money order payable to UA Passports, or a debit/credit payment, is also required for the execution ($35) and photo fees if needed. Cash will not be accepted.Passport books for adults cost $110 and $80 for people 15 and younger. The passport cards cost $30 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger.Free parking for this event will be available on the west side of Tyndall Avenue and in the Tyndall Avenue parking garage.Passport forms and photo services are available on site. For complete information about required documentation and fees, visit global.arizona.edu/passports or email uapassports@email.arizona.edu.