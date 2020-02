click to enlarge

Summit Hut is honoring ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch by screening the 2017 documentary Blood Road. This Emmy-winning film follows Rusch’s search for answers surrounding her father’s death in the Vietnam War, as she bikes the 1,200 miles of the Ho Chi Minh trail. Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner Huyen Nguyen ride through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to reach the crash site and final resting place of Rusch’s father. This screening even includes a Q&A with Rusch after the film. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Screening begins at 7 p.m. 5251 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Ticket proceeds benefit The “Be Good” foundation, Rusch’s 501c3, which supports the Mines Advisory Group in their efforts to remove unexploded ordnance from Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.The Parish, known as “Tucson’s only Southern Fusion Gastropub,” is celebrating the head brewer of 1912 Brewing Company with a specialty four-course dinner. Featuring the delicious work of Chef Travis Peters, this dinner also includes two 1912 craft beers: the Sour de Salle peach sour and the Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Gose with strawberries from California Giant Berry Farms, rhubarb, Mexican vanilla, and hints of graham crackers. Head over to The Parish for a blend of local beer and Southern cooking. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. $40.Craft, A Modern Drinkery is celebrating “America’s Finest City” by hosting four breweries out of San Diego. This second annual event features multiple one-off brews and collaborations, such as the Super Mario Tart kettle sour from Pizza Port Brewing, the Viking Space Probe double IPA from Stone Brewing, the Thimble Country lager from Modern Times Beer, and the Marine Dream hazy IPA from Coronado Brewing Co. Molecular Munchies food truck will also be on site dishing out food to go along with your beer. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.The Loft Cinema presents an advanced screening of a historical drama about the “forbidden affair” between an aristocrat and the woman commissioned to paint her portrait. This is the latest film by French director Céline Sciamma (Tomboy, Girlhood). The film was the first directed by a woman to win the “Queer Palm” award at the Cannes Film Festival, and was also a contender for the Palme d’Or. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. $10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular screenings begin Friday, Feb. 28.Having traversed “The Rocky Road to Dublin” and returned with a fresh take on traditional Irish ballads,perform at Rialto Theatre…Artists working at the fringe.provides a platform for tomorrow’s pioneers to explore.are slated to perform. At Golden Saguaro…“Stretched myself until I fit you/All my threads pulled wire thin.” Emo/indie rockerslearn to cope in the aftermath. At Club Congress.lend support…