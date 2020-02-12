Wednesday, February 12, 2020
La Cañada and River switching to leading left arrow
By Staff report
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM
The intersection of North La Cañada Drive and West River Road is switching to a leading left arrow beginning Thursday, Feb. 13.
Pima County Signals and Lighting will perform the change for all left turn arrows beginning at 6 a.m. Work is expected to last until 7 a.m.
According to the county, the change “allows more flexibility to better distribute the signal timing for all directions with leading left turn arrows.”
Advanced traffic control signs with flags will be in place in all directions, and motorists should expect a slight delay.
