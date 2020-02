click to enlarge

Arizona Wine Collective is hosting a wine tasting in support of Desert Voices, Tucson's LGBT chorus. The tasting includes five local wines paired with complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Forty percent of ticket purchases supports Desert Voices singers to attend the GALA 2020 Festival. Of course, Arizona Wine Collective is always a good place to buy a full bottle, and 10 percent of all wine bottle purchases will also be donated to Desert Voices. There is also an option to have beer instead of wine. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. $25.Well, it's now Arizona Beer Week, so that means there are more beer events happening around town than you can shake a growler at. One such tasty event includes Pueblo Vida Brewing and Anello Pizzeria teaming up to celebrate beer and Italian food. What a combo! 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The evening includes two dinner opportunities, one starting at 5 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. $60.