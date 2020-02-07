Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 7 - 9

Friday, Feb. 7
Not unlike a Castaneda novel, in pursuit of A Separate Reality—while under the direct influence of a potent cumbia infused psychedelic that arose from the Peruvian highlands—Tucson cumbiancheros Chicha Dust
talk to coyotes. On the plaza at Hotel Congress…
Straddling the fence, with one dusty Converse sneaker smeared with the grime of rock ’n’ roll while the other remains stuck on the sharp leaf-tip spines of an agave plant, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
are at Rialto Theatre. With The Cole Trains
…
In Advice Column, Chicago hardcore punks 88 Fingers Louie
ask listeners, “What’s the fun in living in the past?” They play with middle finger extended at 191 Toole. Playboy Manbaby
bringing the sexy back to the genre of polka…
Super Gay Party Machine
stands proud. At Club Congress…
Like corridos? Los Cuates de Sinaloa and Jesus Ojeda y sus Parientes
engage in battle: Guerra de Requintos plays out at Club 4th Avenue…
Dan Stokes
performs blues and other love songs. At Sand-Reckoner…
After hiatus, The Coolers
bring their horn-propelled blues/soul to Monterey Court…
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
perform Scottish music on fiddle and cello. At Berger Performing Arts Center…
This North Carolina singer-songwriter adheres to the country music axiom “Three chords and the truth”—popularized by Harlan Howard. Juan Holladay
shares the stage with local songstress Leila Lopez.
At El Crisol…
DJ Nic
hosts Beatz & Sweetz: A night of house music. At Batch…
They are “raw and colorful, bathed in electro-sensual alien lullabies and drunken sailor beats.” Loki Moon
experiment at Saint Charles Tavern…
Tourmaline Dreams II: A gem show afterparty features DJ sets by Dexx, Jeremy Sarcoz, Man Maze and Shelby Athouguia.
At Solar Culture…
Stormy Leigh presents The British Are Coming: A burlesque British Invasion
with live music by The Furys
. At Surly Wench Pub…
Club Z sees resident DJs Low AudiO and ZAW
dropping techno house. At Zen Rock…
Saturday, Feb. 8
L.A. indie rockers flor
went from recording their debut EP, sounds, in a bedroom to having their latest, ley lines, receive millions of streams. The band brings bold pop ambition to the Rialto Theatre. With the sunny indie rock of Winnetka Bowling League
…
Resonance Monthly finds Canadian dubstep DJ/producer Phiso
making apocalyptic robotic noise. At Gentle Ben’s…
This celebrated pianist’s newest release is a portrayal of his place in a chaotic world. George Winston
presents Restless Wind at the Berger Performing Arts Center…
Reggae warriors General Tchefary & The Soldiers
, with Jah on their side, bring light to the main stage (Scott & Broadway) during 2nd Saturdays Downtown…
In a jump-off from the THHF20, The Dusty Tour sees rapper Homeboy Sandman, Quelle Chris, Psypiritual x The Lasso smash
into Thunder Canyon Brewstillery…
In a rad cosmic mashup that only a universe rife with chaos could align, The Exbats and Golden Boots
perform together at Owls Club…
Death Bells
(post-punks from Sydney, Australia) lead A Benefit For Australia. At Club Congress. Separate Ways, Hikikomori and Rough Draft
contribute to the cause. Proceeds to benefit the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities…
In a pre-Valentine’s Celebration, vocalist Ada Redd Austin
sets the mood for love. At The Dunbar Pavillion…
The Arnold/Klingenfus Ensemble
perform acoustic-driven music. At Borderlands Brewing Co…
West Coast rave scene veteran—and resident DJ presiding over legendary full-moon desert gatherings—Brad Moontribe
takes you on a techno dance journey. With OVRLP (DJ Hart b2b Nic).
At Solar Culture…
The third annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival features Roman Barten-Sherman, Whose Blues Band and Brokedown Palace.
At The Metal Arts Village…
Contemporary country artist Donnie Lee Strickland
along with Jay Faircloth, Chris Graeber Band and Vegas McGraw
are set to perform at Country Fest Tucson 2020. At The Rock…
Released in 1977, this Eagles classic sold over 32 million copies. Classic Albums Live
performs Hotel California. At Fox Theatre…
The indie folk stylings of Big Grin
fill John Henry’s…
The Jacob Acosta Duo
captures the sound of the desert. At Black Rock Brewers…
Out on tour alt/indie rockers Past Life
team up with Sad Dance Party. At Blacklidge Community Collective…
The Other Troublemakers
raise hell at La Cocina…
Oppressed Logic, Besmirchers and Bleach Party USA
rage at Spark Project Collective…
Ultra ’80s Dance Party at Passé…
Performing world soul music to soothe you, Porangui
are at Solar Culture…
A night of bluegrass and Western music awaits. Phoenix’s Pick & Holler and Freddy Parish
are at El Crisol…
Micky Dolenz and Tucson Symphony Orchestra
performing the music of The Monkees will make you a believer. At Tucson Convention Center…
Sunday, Feb. 9
From Rialto, California—“an arid wasteland of boredom and empty lots”—this trio of free-spirited soul musicians, in their youth found liberation through skateboarding. Brainstory
are at Club Congress. Backed by the piquant garage rock of Taco Sauce
…