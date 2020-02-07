Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 7 - 9

click to enlarge Chica Dust

Not unlike a Castaneda novel, in pursuit of A Separate Reality—while under the direct influence of a potent cumbia infused psychedelic that arose from the Peruvian highlands—Tucson cumbiancherostalk to coyotes. On the plaza at Hotel Congress…Straddling the fence, with one dusty Converse sneaker smeared with the grime of rock ’n’ roll while the other remains stuck on the sharp leaf-tip spines of an agave plant,are at Rialto Theatre. WithIn Advice Column, Chicago hardcore punksask listeners, “What’s the fun in living in the past?” They play with middle finger extended at 191 Toole.bringing the sexy back to the genre of polka…stands proud. At Club Congress…Like corridos?engage in battle: Guerra de Requintos plays out at Club 4th Avenue…performs blues and other love songs. At Sand-Reckoner…After hiatus,bring their horn-propelled blues/soul to Monterey Court…perform Scottish music on fiddle and cello. At Berger Performing Arts Center…This North Carolina singer-songwriter adheres to the country music axiom “Three chords and the truth”—popularized by Harlan Howard.shares the stage with local songstressAt El Crisol…hosts Beatz & Sweetz: A night of house music. At Batch…They are “raw and colorful, bathed in electro-sensual alien lullabies and drunken sailor beats.”experiment at Saint Charles Tavern…Tourmaline Dreams II: A gem show afterparty features DJ sets byAt Solar Culture…with live music by. At Surly Wench Pub…Club Z sees residentdropping techno house. At Zen Rock…L.A. indie rockerswent from recording their debut EP, sounds, in a bedroom to having their latest, ley lines, receive millions of streams. The band brings bold pop ambition to the Rialto Theatre. With the sunny indie rock ofResonance Monthly finds Canadian dubstep DJ/producermaking apocalyptic robotic noise. At Gentle Ben’s…This celebrated pianist’s newest release is a portrayal of his place in a chaotic world.presents Restless Wind at the Berger Performing Arts Center…Reggae warriors, with Jah on their side, bring light to the main stage (Scott & Broadway) during 2nd Saturdays Downtown…In a jump-off from the THHF20, The Dusty Tour sees rapperinto Thunder Canyon Brewstillery…In a rad cosmic mashup that only a universe rife with chaos could align,perform together at Owls Club…(post-punks from Sydney, Australia) lead A Benefit For Australia. At Club Congress.contribute to the cause. Proceeds to benefit the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities…In a pre-Valentine’s Celebration, vocalistsets the mood for love. At The Dunbar Pavillion…perform acoustic-driven music. At Borderlands Brewing Co…West Coast rave scene veteran—and resident DJ presiding over legendary full-moon desert gatherings—takes you on a techno dance journey. WithAt Solar Culture…The third annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival featuresAt The Metal Arts Village…Contemporary country artistalong withare set to perform at Country Fest Tucson 2020. At The Rock…Released in 1977, this Eagles classic sold over 32 million copies.performs Hotel California. At Fox Theatre…The indie folk stylings offill John Henry’s…Thecaptures the sound of the desert. At Black Rock Brewers…Out on tour alt/indie rockersteam up with Sad Dance Party. At Blacklidge Community Collective…raise hell at La Cocina…rage at Spark Project Collective…Ultra ’80s Dance Party at Passé…Performing world soul music to soothe you,are at Solar Culture…A night of bluegrass and Western music awaits. Phoenix’sare at El Crisol…performing the music of The Monkees will make you a believer. At Tucson Convention Center…From Rialto, California—“an arid wasteland of boredom and empty lots”—this trio of free-spirited soul musicians, in their youth found liberation through skateboarding.are at Club Congress. Backed by the piquant garage rock of