Weekend Lovers Drop "Baby"

Led by frontwoman Marta DeLeon, on “Baby” The Weekend Lovers gnash their teeth and snarl unrepentantly while fending off those pesky ghosts that cause disturbances in the night.
“Yes it's another song called "Baby" about breaking up with macro and micro manipulations, insomnia, ghostly lost dreams and double jointed arms that don't bend for you,” says DeLeon.
Recorded at Midtown Island Studio, with Matt Rendon behind the mixing board, “Baby”—the Lovers' latest single—packs a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em sonic wallop.
The track surges with a torrent of organ, towering backup vocals and chiming guitar that evinces another era, while DeLeon’s voice seethes, with a velvety wistfulness reminiscent of a leather jacket-clad Christine McVie, rising to a throaty boil.
“Baby” is released in advance of a forthcoming album.
