Friday, February 7, 2020

Arts and Culture / Music

Hatpin Duo Release The Orange EP

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020

click to enlarge LIZ WEIBLER
  • Liz Weibler

In line with ancient Celtic myth, not unlike the mighty Boudica, Queen of Iceni, on The Orange EP these formidable women warriors lead us to higher realms of feminine intuition and spiritual wisdom, to arrive at a mysterious landing.

Otherworldly voices, folk harp and viola delicately commingling, Mariah McCammond (Loveland) and Deanna Cross (The Unday, For Love or Absinthe) are The Hatpin Duo.
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

McCammond’s voice, underpinned by her delicately plucked harp, call out like a siren, planting dreams, entwined with Cross’ fine-drawn viola lines together form a potent hothouse for the mind to put forth shoots.

The Hatpin Duo celebrate the release of The Orange EP with a soirée. On Saturday, Feb. 8. The event features a dance performance by Kinetic Arts, an art exhibition by Liz Weibler (The Orange EP cover artist) and a set from DJ Buttafly. At Kinetic Arts Tucson.

