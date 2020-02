click to enlarge

KXCI Community Radio will participate alongside more than 150 radio stations across the globe in International Clash Day this Friday with a day of programming dedicated to addressing climate change.Since 2013, radio stations have paid tribute to influential punk band The Clash and their legacy as advocates every Feb. 7. International Clash Day has since evolved into a wider celebration of the issues the band stood for, with a specific theme each year.This year's theme is Clash For Climate, which emphasizes empowering people to take action on a local level to combat climate change within their communities.From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow, KXCI DJs will broadcast special programming with climate change in mind from their studio inside Hotel Congress.The station will also host an interactive, educational exhibit called See the Bees at the Hotel Congress Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m.This free community event was designed by master beekeeper and honeybee researcher Mona Chambers and will feature a fully contained observation hive complete with live bees. There will be a honey tasting along with a dynamic look at the art of beekeeping and education on the importance of bees as pollinators.KXCI's International Clash Day will wrap up with an afterparty at Che's Lounge for those 21 and older with DJs from Wooden Tooth Records spinning Clash inspired sets on the patio.The afterparty starts at 7 p.m.