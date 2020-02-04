Things to Do, Tuesday, Feb. 4

click to enlarge

The University of Arizona science lecture series is back! This year’s theme: Catalysts of Change. Kicking it off are astronomy professor Chris Impey and molecular and cellular biology and astronomy professor Betül Kaçar. They’ll be talking about the trajectory of life on Earth and the future of life off-Earth. Are we alone in the universe? How can what we’ve learned about our planet tell us about what we should be prepared for as we explore other planets? These are the sorts of topics these two experts will be discussing at this fascinating talk. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. UA Science, 1040 E. Fourth St., Room 1025. Free.Dishing dirt about the most unforgettable moments—from a neighbor's pet pig barging in during a sexy hook-up, to being proposed to just hours after being discharged from the psych ward.slams into 191 Toole...Playing fast, infectious punk,strap on their "Jetpacks" and communicate in a "Modern Language." At Club Congress.lend support...seesbanging EDM. At Batch Cafe & Bar...The University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography is hosting a public film screening and print viewing for their “Qualities of LIGHT” exhibit. LIGHT was a New York City photo gallery, and this exhibit “raises questions about our contemporary connections to photography’s histories.” This will be the first public screening of the new documentary by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, which explores the significance of the LIGHT gallery. The screening will be followed by a print viewing of additional artists who showed with LIGHT, drawn from the CCP collection. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. 1030 N. Olive Road.The University of Arizona’s Cinematopia club is painting February red by celebrating “Giallo,” the Italian mystery/horror genre that features artsy camera work, spooky atmospheres and bloody death scenes. To get things rolling, they’re screening one of the very first examples of the Giallo genre, Blood and Black Lace. This 1964 flick directed by Mario Bava follows a series of murders that take place in a high-end fashion house. Before the movie, there will also be a curated pre-show of Giallo movie trailers. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Located at the UA Harvill building at 1103 E. Second St. in Room 104. Free.