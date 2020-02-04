Mo's Revenge on GGG Wednesday

Break out the chips and frost those tips because Tucson chef, Mo Madril of Geronimo’s Revenge food truck is appearing on Guy Fieri’s Guy’s "Grocery Games" this Wednesday night on Food Network at 8 p.m. MST.





If you’ve never seen the show, the best way to describe it is as a reboot of legendary '80s daytime game show, "Supermarket Sweep," but with a cooking element. It stars flaming-rayon-shirt enthusiast, Guy Feiri.





“It was quite an experience,” Madril said. “I needed to learn where everything was and you get like 30 minutes to figure everything out.”





World Fusion is the title of the upcoming episode. While Madril can’t discuss too much about the show or what he made due to contractual obligations, he did say he “definitely represented Mexico."





“We got teamed up with another person from a different country and we had to work together,” Madril said. “We didn’t know who we were being paired with until we got there.”





Madril can talk about meeting Fieri. He said His Flamed Highness is just as boisterous as you would expect but a “really nice guy” who is actually concerned about how well the show’s contestants do.





“(Fieri) wants you to win, he really wants you to go for it,” Madril said. “It’s not like he can tell you much, but if you need anything he’s there to help.”





There will be a viewing party at Che’s Lounge located at 350 N. 4th Ave. on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. Madril said he’ll be recreating the signature dish he made on the show for guests to try, but he still can’t talk about what the actual dish is.





“I got my start at Che’s, building up my reputation doing pop-up dinners on Thursday nights,” Madril said. “I definitely have to pay tribute to my home base.”