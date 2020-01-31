In Advance Of Honeyden, The Rifle Asks "Are We Having Fun Yet?"

click to enlarge

With a salvo, in advance of a new album,(Burger Records, 2020), scheduled to drop on Jan. 31, gunsmoke-diffused indie rockersare breadcrumbing fans with a trail of singles.Nelene Deguzman reflects on the backstory to “Are We Having Fun Yet?", revisiting a difficult time in her life in hindsight.“I was remembering a time in my life in middle school and high school when offensive racial humor was really popular,” says Deguzman. She was labelled a stick in the mud by some classmates for not finding humor in racial stereotyping funny. “I remember feeling really misunderstood and isolated as one of the only non-white kids at my school.”With creeping determinism Deguzman expands, “The song started with me meditating on some of these experiences and wishing I could have a dialogue with my younger self.” And ended up being a way for her to consider feelings from a different perspective. “One that I hadn't been able to put into words at the time.”Deguzman is excited.“This is the first single from an album that we'll be releasing via Burger Records. And, we will be doing a small tour after we release the album.”What blossomed out of a solo recording project in Deguzman’s bedroom has evolved into their third release. In good fashion,commemorate the release of, their latest full-length with a bash. On Friday, Jan. 31. At 191 Toole.andwill bring party favors.Check it out. “Are We Having Fun Yet?”