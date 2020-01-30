The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 30

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Black Violin
  • Black Violin
Comprised of violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus, this edgy duo focuses on overcoming stereotypes. Black Violin break down cultural barriers. At Centennial Hall...

Highlighting non-binary artistry, Femmes & Thems features Pearl Earl, garage psych rockers (with great big harmony vocals and a dash of camp) from Denton, Texas. At Club Congress. Followed by the spring 2020 installment of Opti Club, which sees special guest Xochique join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild behind the decks. At Club Congress...

After dropping out of college and setting his job as a welder aside, this singer-songwriter's career began to take flight. Sam Riggs tracks Red Dirt country onto the stage. At the Rock...

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present the Killer B's performing American Song: From Amy Beach to the Beach Boys. A program that reflects the hopes and struggles of 20th century Americans. At Crowder Hall...

UG Late Night #006 features Jae Tilt, Benny Loc & Cass, Pariah Pete, Zeus and more. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...

Straddling the cultural divide, singer-songwriter Oscar Fuentes and blues singer/violinist Heather Hardy sing songs in English and Español. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown...

In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, The Titan Valley Warheads are coming out to play. At Monterey Court...

From Mozart to original Tango compositions, rogue violinist Samantha Bounkeua and pianist Russell Ronnebaum perform an evening of delightful classical violin and piano duets. At The Coronet...

For Those About to Rock We Salute You. Noise Pollution: The AC-DC Experience will shake you all night long. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol...

A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson..

. Something new, something old or something forgotten. Wooden Tooth Records DJ Set pops off with guest DJs Tommy Larkins & Dimitri Manos trolling the crates, pulling out the deep cuts and dance hits. On the patio at Che's Lounge..

