We could all use a little bit more music in our lives that blends classical and hip hop influences, am I right? So thank goodness for Black Violin, led by classically trained string players Wil B on the viola and Kev Marcus on the violin and joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. Their music aims to overcome stereotypes and encourage EVERYONE, regardless of age, race, income or culture, to come together around music. They’ve been on everywhere from NPR to Ellen, and they’ve worked with the likes of Kanye West, Aerosmith and the Wu-Tang Clan. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $85+.The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Copenhagen Imports are teaming up for an event that mixes art and food, featuring some of Tucson’s top chefs. Throughout the Copenhagen Imports furniture store, Art of Plating stations will feature chefs showing off their expertly designed food dishes, and attendees get to try them out and vote for their favorite. Featured chefs include Moody Elbarasi from The Coronet, John Martinez from Tito & Pep, Roderick Ledesma from PY Steakhouse at Casino Del Sol, David Solorzano from Penca Restaurante and more. Proceeds benefit the Community Food Bank. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 3660 E. Fort Lowell Road. $55.The newly named El Crisol bar (formerly Exo Bar) hosts a public mezcal tasting every Thursday evening, hosted by owner Doug Smith—except when he’s off in Mexico finding new mezcal. If you’ve ever visited El Crisol or talked with Smith, then you know there’s basically an endless amount to learn about mezcal: geographic varietals, distilling techniques, ingredient harvesting and more. But even if you don’t want to study up on this southern spirit, El Crisol’s dozens of mezcal options ensures you’ll learn a good amount about the drink. The price of admission gets you several pours of high quality mezcal straight from the proprietor. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20.This is the 82nd annual iteration of the Tohono O’odham nation’s biggest event of the year! Learn more about Native American culture by participating in social round dancing, enjoying a variety of music, sampling traditional foods and perusing a wide variety of vendors. On Saturday, Feb. 1, enjoy a parade with more than 100 floats with the theme “Honoring the People Who Inspire Us.” There’s also the All-Indian Rodeo Competition, and, for the first time this year, an All-Indian Women’s Rodeo! A beauty pageant, a Toka Tournament, a Ha’a Race and a basketball tournament are just a few more of the things this weekend has in store. Thursday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2. At various times. Eugene P. Tashquinth Sr. Livestock Complex, 3 miles west of Sells, AZ along State Route 86.The Loft Cinema is screening a documentary centered in an isolated mountain region in Eastern Europe. Hatidze Muratova lives in a small village where she works as the last in a lineage of Macedonian beekeepers. But when a new family moves to the area, along with many of the changes that come with modern living, Muratova’s life is upheaved. This documentary, which is a 2020 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature, examines the delicate balance between humanity and nature, growth and sustainability. Honeyland also won that World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.