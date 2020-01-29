The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wed, Jan 29, 2020

click to enlarge 77432213_10162701253500261_4370020883129958400_o.jpg
Citizens of the world, currently calling Shanghai home. There latest Pulled Apart by Horses (2019) was inspired by the attempted-but-failed dismemberment of Peruvian rebel leader Tupac Amaru II by Spanish colonial authorities in the 18th century. Alpaca thrash till death at Club Congress. Copper Magma, Demon Grass and Stone Witch join in the uprising…

He is not just an award-winning fiddle player. Performing solo on acoustic guitar, Billy Shaw Jr. sings at the Cowpony Bar…

Cruisin’ For A Bluesin’, Tucson blues institution, Bad News Blues Band have their dukes up. At Chicago Bar…

Drawing from a magic hat filled with the music of the Grateful Dead, classic rock and reggae, singer/guitarist Dan Stein & Friends are at Irene’s Holy Donuts…

