Celebrating 13 Years, Gem & Jam Festival Is Back

Extending out over 600 acres of the century old Pima County Fairgrounds, taking place over the course of three days—filled with art, gemstones, camping, live painting, music and a shared sense of community to create a truly unique festival experience—it is a small wonder that the Huffington Post has dubbed this destination festival “The Crown Jewel of the Southwest Festival Scene.”
After a year hiatus, the epic synthesis of jam bands, EDM, cutting edge sound and lighting and visual arts that is Gem & Jam Festival 2020 kicks off its thirteenth installment.
click to enlarge
Courtesy
The annual Gem and Jam Festival is held each year during the world-renowned Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
Festival organizers are stoked. This year’s lineup includes: Tipper, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Twiddle, Billy Strings, supergroup TH3 (featuring members of The String Cheese Incident), Thriftworks, Manic Focus, Dirtwire, Desert Hearts Takeover, Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Buku and many more.
Gem & Jam Festival 2020 runs Jan. 31-Feb. 2. At the Pima County Fairgrounds 11300 S. Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747. Visit gemandjamfestival.com for tickets and all the details.