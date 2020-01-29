The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Music

Celebrating 13 Years, Gem & Jam Festival Is Back

Wed, Jan 29, 2020

Gem & Jam Festival, the gateway to adventure.
  • Courtesy
  • Gem & Jam Festival, the gateway to adventure.

Free your mind...and the rest will follow.
  • Courtesy
  • Free your mind...and the rest will follow.
Extending out over 600 acres of the century old Pima County Fairgrounds, taking place over the course of three days—filled with art, gemstones, camping, live painting, music and a shared sense of community to create a truly unique festival experience—it is a small wonder that the Huffington Post has dubbed this destination festival “The Crown Jewel of the Southwest Festival Scene.”

After a year hiatus, the epic synthesis of jam bands, EDM, cutting edge sound and lighting and visual arts that is Gem & Jam Festival 2020 kicks off its thirteenth installment.
The annual Gem and Jam Festival is held each year during the world-renowned Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
  • Courtesy
  • The annual Gem and Jam Festival is held each year during the world-renowned Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

Festival organizers are stoked. This year’s lineup includes: Tipper, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Twiddle, Billy Strings, supergroup TH3 (featuring members of The String Cheese Incident), Thriftworks, Manic Focus, Dirtwire, Desert Hearts Takeover, Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Buku and many more.

Gem & Jam Festival 2020 runs Jan. 31-Feb. 2. At the Pima County Fairgrounds 11300 S. Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747. Visit gemandjamfestival.com for tickets and all the details.

Here is a preview of what’s in store.

