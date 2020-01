click to enlarge

This new novel by New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe is about a group of evacuees fleeing the coasts of Florida and South Carolina when threatened by a hurricane. But, more than that, it’s about how sometimes during the worst of circumstances, you learn about what is truly important, and you find new beginnings. For this event at the Oro Valley Public Library, Monroe will be doing a reading, a Q&A session and a book signing. What a treat! 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Free.For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening one of the Master of Suspense’s crowning achievements. Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, Rear Window tells of a housebound magazine photographer who starts noticing some fishy happenings around his neighborhood. It’s a genius plot filled with crime, romance and mystery. Only Alfred Hitchcock could make a movie about a guy staring out the window this thrilling. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $5.Named after the personification of a Hindu god—the destroyer of ego and ultimately the universe—this Portland quartet have been chasing worldly illusion, while altering brain chemistry, since 2006, with their fey brand of psychedelic garage rock.promise a bombastic, explosive and communal Rock ‘n’ Roll experience. At Club Congress…. Examining the role of core American values such as freedom and brotherhood, Song of America: Beyond Liberty takes the audience through centuries of songs, anecdotes, historical monologues and poetry readings. Featuring pianistAt Centennial Hall…“Cum on Feel the Noize.” From New York, instrumental power math duo, bring Growth and Healing Through Bringing Others Down (2019) to Blacklidge Community Collective. Experimental/noise rockershelp to charge the air…