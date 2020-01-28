The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

News / Politics

MUST WATCH: Now Team McCain Veterans Are Coming After McSally: "You'll Be Remembered As Just Another Trump Hack"

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:40 PM


The latest group to come after Sen. Martha McSally? The Lincoln Project, a collection of onetime GOP strategists and advisors who have left the Republican Party in the wake of President Donald Trump's election—guys like Steve Schmidt and John Weaver (who both worked with the late John McCain) along with George Conway, the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and a frequent Trump critic.

The ad is downright brutal, pointing to McSally's tumbling approval rating and reminding viewers that she lost her 2018 Senate race. It closes by comparing McSally unfavorable to McCain and Barry Goldwater. "They stood for what was right, no matter the political risk. And they are remembered as American heroes," the narrator says. "And you, Martha? You'll be remembered as just another Trump hack—if you're remembered at all."

From the Lincoln Project release:

“Martha McSally is known for being a Trump hack,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “But Arizona is known for strong, independent leadership from principled leaders like John McCain and Barry Goldwater. Arizonans clearly see who Martha McSally truly is—an unprincipled and unelected Trump hack.”

Sen. McSally is currently trying to hold onto her unelected Senate seat as Democrat Mark Kelly consistently polls above her. In 2018, she was appointed to serve in Sen. John McCain’s seat when interim Sen. Jon Kyl retired in 2019.

The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.

