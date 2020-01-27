Steff and the Articles Blow Out 10 Candles

click to enlarge Julius Schlosburg

Steff and the Articles

Featuring whimsical string layers, an airtight rhythm section—equally adept at playing improvisational jazz rhythms in odd time signatures as straight ahead 4/4 pop rock—“girlish vocals” coyly delivering “quirky” lyrics,came together in 2009, as a vehicle for singer-songwriter Steff Koeppen to give her piano-based songs wheels.The band is comprised of drummer Tom Beech, violinists Jessica Muiseke-Wilkison and Katie Vargas, guitarist Johny Vargas, bassist Christopher Pierce and Koeppen on piano.Kismet. They released their self-titled debut in 2010.Koeppen details their sound as an indie alternative, pop band."We produce piano-based songs which touch on jazz, folk, and classical styles while maintaining an accessible, pop-oriented sound.”Recorded at home, the band released their follow-up albumin 2012. A single from that record, “Two Cities,” received rotation on MTV Networks.- EP came in 2013. And, their latest full-length, teeming with infectious pop candy,, dropped in 2017.Subsequently, Steff and the Articles toured throughout the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico—along the way opening for national acts Holychild, Great Big World, Copeland and others.After carving out their own unique “Corner of the World,” Koeppen reflects on the past decade. “We’ve written a full adventure together, and now we get to celebrate a decade’s worth of music and art that came from that," she said.As for the future, “No concrete plans at the moment. It’s looking like we’re all taking most of February off, after a crazy-busy winter. Then hitting it again in the spring/summer.”Pierce expanded on their tour plans.“We've been talking about doing some more touring and working on new music, which I am super-stoked about," he said.celebrated their 10 Year anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 191 Toole.andadded to the festivities.