Trailer Fire on Tucson's Northwest Side

click to enlarge Northwest Fire

One local resident and two dogs are displaced after their home caught fire on Tucson’s Northwest side.

Northwest Fire District responded to a report of fire at the corner of Carapan Avenue and West Palm Vista Street at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, said Brian Keely, Public Information Officer at Northwest Fire District. Crews had the blaze under control by 1:25 p.m., according to Keely.

“We prevented (the fire) from spreading into any exposures on the other side,” Keely said. “It’s contained to just the one double-wide mobile home.”

Keely said it’s unknown at this time if anyone was home or if there were any injuries caused by the blaze at this time.

Northwest Fire District fire investigators are on the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.