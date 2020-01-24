Things to do, This Weekend, Jan. 24 - 26

click to enlarge

It’s a big weekend over at Dillinger Brewing Company, where they’re busting out cans of a spacey brew and celebrating their birthday. On Friday, they’re releasing their “Osiris-REx Recon” cans in celebration of the Recon phase of NASA’s OSIRIS REx mission headquartered at the University of Arizona. The Recon is an IPA that is “generously hopped” with Galaxy and Comet hops, reaching a nice 7.1 percent ABV and 65 IBUs. They’re also releasing a special Lemon Rosemary Sour brew made in collaboration with Tucson Hop Shop, and also releasing a new Barrel-aged Wild Ale. On Saturday, they will be hosting live art and music performances, plus breaking out some special bottles from the cellar and experimenting with dessert pairings for their Chocolate Cherry Stout. And all this right around Dillinger Days, no less! Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. 3895 N. Oracle Road.Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices & Orchestra, the only professional chamber choir and orchestra in Southern Arizona, is putting on this celebration of some of our nation’s most influential composers. Aaron Copland and Stephen Foster, two guys who have been called “fathers of the American Sound” in classical music, are most heavily featured, but they’ve also got some American spirituals and works by composers like George Gershwin on the lineup. Morris Robinson is the featured bass in this show that explores the core of who we are as Americans, what we care about today and what we hope for from tomorrow. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $25 to $40.Out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders Brewing Co. is stopping by Craft, A Modern Drinkery to showcase some specialty, extra-strong beers. Craft will be featuring five Founders’ beer on tap, including the “French Toast Bastard,” a bourbon barrel-aged Scotch Ale with syrup and cinnamon hints, that reaches a mighty 11 percent ABV; the “Curmudgeon’s Better Half,” an Old Ale brewed with molasses and a staggering 12.7 percent ABV; and the 2017 Canadian Breakfast Stout, which includes a blend of coffees and imported chocolate flavors aged in bourbon barrels, with 11.7 percent ABV and 45 IBU. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.Now that most of us are back to school, and even MLK Jr. Day has passed, it can sometimes start to feel like all of the things that make Tucson so great in the winter are slipping away. But never fear! We’ve still got our local hockey team. This week, they face off against Bakersfield twice. Friday night, they’ve got special ticket prices, including half-off tickets for seniors 55+. Saturday night is University of Arizona Night, with an offer that includes four tickets and four co-branded Roadrunners/UA hats. 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Regular tickets star at $13, see tucsonroadrunners.com for more info on special pricing.How could you not want to be involved in something with a title like “Citrus Jubilee?” The season for oranges, grapefruits, lemons, tangelos and kumquats is finally here, and Heirloom Farmers Markets is hosting a celebration of all that sweet local tang. Citrus tastings, live music and plenty for sale at several locations. All of the events run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here’s the rest of the rundown: Friday, Jan. 24 at the Udall Park, 7202 N. Tanque Verde Road. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Steam Pump Ranch, 20901 N. Oracle Road. And Sunday, Jan. 26 at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. (The Rillito Park market has the largest citrus bounty of the weekend, plus free juicing services!)Bernadine Williams is a prison warden who has carried out executions at her maximum security prison for years. During this time, she’s drifted away from the other roles and relationships in her life. But when she creates a bond with a death-row inmate, she is forced to reexamine herself, her desires, and “what it means to be sanctioned to kill.” The Loft Cinema starts screening the film that won the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize on Friday, Jan. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.Chefs Janos and Devon of The Carriage House are hosting a special cooking (and eating!) event for you to better appreciate the food culture we have here in Tucson. The chefs will be preparing and discussing dishes that feature the flavors and ingredients from our region, and better yet, you get to eat those dishes. Meals include a smoked poblano, mushroom and cheese Oaxacan flauta; a Sonoran chile and squash soup; quail stuffed with green chile masa and chorizo; and habanero pepita pesto-stuffed chicken breast. Recipes and wine will be provided with entrance. It’s time to learn while you eat, and learn about what you eat! 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 125 S. Arizona Ave. $70 plus tax. To reserve, call (520) 615-6100 or email Megan@DOWNTOWNKitchen.comIt’s the most wonderful time of the year! The time when you inhale an entire sleeve of Thin Mints and wake up in a dizzy stupor. Tap & Bottle’s northside location is embracing the season with specialty flights of either Borderlands Brewing craft beers or Flying Leap Vineyards wines paired with Girl Scouts cookies. And better yet, a portion of the proceeds are going to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. On top of all this, Girl Scouts will be on site selling boxes of cookies. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 7254 N. Oracle Road.What’s that saying about how you sometimes forget to explore your own backyard? Our beautiful state has so much to offer, from the saguaro-filled desert to rolling grasslands to gorgeous forests, rivers and lakes. But even if you’re a seasoned traveler, you’ll find this book by travel writer Roger Naylor helpful. Naylor, who was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018, writes about each state park, with information on nearby attractions, activities and popular events. The maps, indexes and gorgeous photos make this super useful, and the information about the parks’ rich history makes it fascinating as well. Get close to the source when Naylor does a presentation on his book this weekend. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Saguaro National Park West Visitor Center, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Free.The Society of American Magicians, once headed by actual Harry Houdini, is bringing a night of Vegas-style entertainment to the Old Pueblo with casino gambling, a three-course dinner prepared by the executive chef at Skyline Country Club and some world-class magicians. Scott Alexander, who’s been a finalist on America’s Got Talent and has done over 4,000 performances at Caesar’s Palace, is headlining. Adrian Van Vactor, who’s done 59 international tours, is his opener. Cocktail reception begins at 6, dinner is at 7 and show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrew’s Drive. $45 includes cocktail reception, dinner and show.While she was doing an artist’s residency near Eureka, California, Lori Andersen started working on a series that involved layering botanicals onto a canvas, then saturating the canvas with natural dyes. When she returned to her native Tucson, where there isn’t much mist and not very many redwood trees at all, she adapted the technique to desert plants. She’s displaying this gorgeous work at the Triangle L. Ranch through Feb. 22, so be sure to stop by and see it on a Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when it’s open. Better yet, come to this reception and chat with Andersen yourself. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Triangle L. Ranch Adobe Barn Gallery, 2805 N. Triangle L. Ranch Road in Oracle. Free.Maybe you whetted your appetite for trying out new forms of art with one of those “paint & sip” classes. Or maybe you are an avid gardener who wants to make a small, stylish home for a succulent or herb. Either way, this six-hour class at Tohono Chul is a great chance to learn something new and walk away with a trio of adorable 3-inch square planters. You’ll learn the basics of glass mosaics to decorate the front and back of each pot, and even learn a little bit of grouting at the end of the day. Bring a sack lunch and a can-do attitude, and leave with something you can brag about to all of your friends. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Tohono Chul Education Center #1, 7211 N. Northern Ave. $100 (or $90 for members).Have you ever been to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona’s largest and oldest botanical garden? It’s out in Superior, but the UA is one of the institutions that runs the place, so we kind of get to claim it as a Tucson thing. Anyway, let this tour, where you’ll learn about nearly 2 billion years’ worth of volcanic and geologic history, be the reason you finally make it out there. You guide will be talking about topics like the Pinal schist (the basement rock of southeastern Arizona), the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff (tuff isn’t only a rebellious spelling of “tough,” apparently. It’s also a type of igneous rock). See? We’re learning already! 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior. Included with admission, $15 adults, $5 kids 5 to 12, free for kids under 5 and members.The Tucson Presidio Museum makes a great place for a family adventure any day of the month, but this day is specifically dedicated to it. They’re firm believers that “living history” is the most entertaining and effective way to accomplish their mission of historical education and preservation, and this day is full of it. Take a tour of the grounds, including the Presidio barracks, original foundation wall and the mural; enjoy a blacksmithing or tinsmithing activity; and take part in an interactive activity to learn more about Tucson’s history and culture. Arrive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate. Saturday, Jan. 25. Tucson Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA.One of the traditions surrounding Chines New Year is for families to give their houses a good, thorough cleaning, to sweep away past misfortune and make way for good luck. And, if your house looks anything like mine does post-(Western) holiday season, then we should all probably try out this tradition. But if you want to do some of the more fun celebrating, head over to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center for a day full of authentic Chinese food, arts and crafts for sale, and games for the kids. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road. $5 GA, free for kids 12 and under.Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx co-star in this legal drama about a civil rights defense attorney working to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1988 to 1993 trials of Walter McMillian, a wrongly convicted Alabama man. The film also features Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.. This screening at Century Park Place 20 is hosted by the Mass Liberation Project AZ. 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. $5.. As we move from the Year of the Pig to the Year of the Rat, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting a celebration featuring authentic Chinese food, arts and demonstrations. Start this new year and decade enjoying some delicious Chinese dishes. There will also be games for children and lion dance performances. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 1288 W. River Road. $5, children under 12 years old enter for free.How is it that every time I see a cirque show, or watch an acrobat or aerialist perform in general, I’m blown away all over again by the marvelous feats the human body is capable of? Shows like this one are the sort of thing that can evoke wonder in almost anyone. This circus-themed show has a big 42-foot ring in the middle of it, which rotates around and is continually transformed with human powered inventions like a galloping metal horse and a tent full of strongmen, acrobats, tumblers and aerialists. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $15 to $75+.This show, part of Live Theatre Workshop’s family series, is a musical written and directed by Gretchen Wirges. It tells the story of how, when the lights go off for the night at the Louvre, the paintings—including the Mona Lisa, played by Christina Evans—come to life! When Mona Lisa overhears one day that the museum officials are planning to move her somewhere else because she’s no longer attracting enough visitors (if you’ve ever seen a photo of people looking at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, or been yourself, you’ll know that this—not the “painting coming to life” thing—is probably the most unrealistic part of the show), she and her fellow works of art hatch a plan to save her spot! This imaginative romp is perfect for kids. 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 26 through March 8 (no show Feb. 16). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $7 kids, $10 adults.Shooting a bamboo bow used to be a battlefield skill for samurai. These days, “The Way of the Bow” (kyudo) is closer to a form of meditation, in which the archer cultivates a clear mind and freedom from fear and distraction along with technical precision. At this Yume Japanese Gardens event, members of Arizona Kyudo Kai will be shooting their bows (which are nearly eight feet long!) They’ll also discuss the traditional etiquette, ceremonial dress and shooting procedures and stances that make the practice a discipline for both mind and body. It’s a truly fascinating look at this character-building art form. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $16 adults, $5 kids 3 to 15, free for members.In 1988, international pressure forced Chilean military dictator Augusto Pinochet to call a vote on the continuation of his presidency. The country had to vote yes or no to Pinochet ruling for another eight years. This dramatization, based on true events, follows the story of Rene Saavedra, a young advertiser who set out to convince the country on the power of democracy. As part of their Staff Selects series, the Loft Cinema is screening the 2013 Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. The film will be screened in Spanish with English subtitles. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.