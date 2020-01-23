Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 23

click to enlarge
Extra, Extra. It’s a punk rock party. Burger Records recording artists Soda Boys
are “All Jammed Up.” Watch them flail about at Sky Bar. Phoenix garage punks DOMS
—who Don Bolles (Germs/Ariel Pink) describes as, “So powerful. So Cool”—and homies, local provocateurs, Lenguas Largas
form a phalanx…
Propelled by sound and vision, Reveal: A debut of burlesque performances
tantalizes the senses. With special guest entertainers from Tucson Libertine League.
At 191 Toole…
Melding Americana, hip-hop and sample-based electronics with soulful lyricism, Nocturnal Theory
promises to “Set Our Bodies On Fire.” At Club Congress. Reggae rockers Desert Fish
and Viane
share the stage…
Their music is a smooth blend of Hollywood, Broadway, R&B and soul. Silk and Soul
is a musical husband and wife duo comprised of soprano Arlette and pianist Mark
. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort…
Like a tropical hurricane on a trajectory to level all in its path, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers
hit land at Tap + Bottle-Downtown…
“Sing-a-long, drink-a-long.” Elliot Jones
hosts Piano Bar 2020. At The Dusty Monk Pub…
Learning to increase sight from the third eye, “prog-adelic” rockers Still Life Telescope
and Southbound Pilot
expand consciousness at The Boxyard…