Thursday, January 23, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 23

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge DOMS
  • DOMS
Extra, Extra. It’s a punk rock party. Burger Records recording artists Soda Boys are “All Jammed Up.” Watch them flail about at Sky Bar. Phoenix garage punks DOMS—who Don Bolles (Germs/Ariel Pink) describes as, “So powerful. So Cool”—and homies, local provocateurs, Lenguas Largas form a phalanx…

Propelled by sound and vision, Reveal: A debut of burlesque performances tantalizes the senses. With special guest entertainers from Tucson Libertine League. At 191 Toole…

Melding Americana, hip-hop and sample-based electronics with soulful lyricism, Nocturnal Theory promises to “Set Our Bodies On Fire.” At Club Congress. Reggae rockers Desert Fish and Viane share the stage…

Their music is a smooth blend of Hollywood, Broadway, R&B and soul. Silk and Soul is a musical husband and wife duo comprised of soprano Arlette and pianist Mark. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort…

Like a tropical hurricane on a trajectory to level all in its path, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers hit land at Tap + Bottle-Downtown…

“Sing-a-long, drink-a-long.” Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar 2020. At The Dusty Monk Pub…

Learning to increase sight from the third eye, “prog-adelic” rockers Still Life Telescope and Southbound Pilot expand consciousness at The Boxyard…

