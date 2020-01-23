Things to Do, Thursday, Jan. 23

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating national pie day, and that turns out to be even more fun than the 3.14 kind. 1912 is teaming up with Daniela’s Cooking to bring you a specialty “pie flight.” This includes three home-made pies from Daniela’s, paired with three 1912 craft beers. If only they can figure out how to get pies on tap next time… 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.. On Christmas Island, an Australian territory off the coast of Indonesia, millions of migratory crabs travel between jungle and ocean, while at the same time asylum seekers are held indefinitely in a high-security detention center. This “hybrid documentary” follows a “trauma therapist” on the island, and examines migrations both natural and political. And all the while, local islanders perform rituals for the “hungry ghosts” who died on Christmas Island without a proper burial. The Screening Room is showing one of the most celebrated, and certainly one of the most surreal, documentaries of 2019. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. 127 E. Congress St. $8.Before we even explain what this event is, can we all just agree that we should go to it? Who couldn’t use a little bit more of the adjectives “beautiful” and “marvelous” in their lives as we march forth into 2020? So, this exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens is in honor of Roberto Burle Marx, a Brazilian landscapes architect known for both introducing modernist landscape architecture to Brazil and being one of the earliest people to call for the conservation of Brazil’s rainforest. Tucson Landscape designer Jason Isenberg and his team are transforming 2,000 square feet of the Exhibition Garden into a modernist, Roberto Burle Marx-inspired garden with a Southwest twist for this exhibit. On display Jan. 24 through May 24 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 to a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 GA.