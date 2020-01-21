The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Cinema / News / Pets and Beasts

Tucson featured in BBC's new series 'Seven Worlds, One Planet'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 1:21 PM

BBC America's new documentary mini-series Seven Worlds, One Planet examines each of Earth's seven continents and how each area shapes animal behavior and biodiversity. The series, featuring obligatory narration from Sir David Attenborough, marks the first time the BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit has explored all seven continents for a single series. 
The recently aired first episode, "North America" featured animals in Florida, Canada and right here in Tucson. The Tucson segment, filmed between May and June of 2017 and 2018, focuses on the greater roadrunner, only found in the deserts of North America.

According to Chadden Hunter, producer for the North America episode, the documentary crew filmed roadrunners in Saguaro National Park and on private ranch land around Tucson.

Also on the North America episode, camera crews achieved a first in their filming, using "low light technology and cable dollies with a motion control tracking time-lapse camera" to glide cameras through the forests of Mississippi and Ohio for slow-mo firefly shots.

Each episode of Seven Worlds, One Planet focuses on a different continent. The next airing episode is "South America" which premieres Saturday, Feb. 1 on BBC AMERICA, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.

Watch the trailer here:

