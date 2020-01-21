The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Do This! / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Tuesday, Jan. 21

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Delighting audiences for six decades—with vivid costumes, traditional dance styles and music that showcases the diversity of the Mexican culture—the world renowned Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México perform at the Fox Theatre...

For kids of all ages. "Move your feet to the beat" and sing along to fantastically light-hearted songs. From Minneapolis, comedic dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo bring "My Jam," their newest single, to 191 Toole. Ex-Groovie Ghoulies frontman, Kepi Ghoulie takes you on a joyride through the "Tunnel Of Love..."

The Thing. Nearly 40 years after releasing, John Carpenter's chilly sci-fi horror still stands as a masterwork in atmosphere, tension and practical effects. (Not to mention being one of the greatest remakes in any genre.) At a remote Antarctic research station, a group of workers uncover a parasitic alien lifeform with the ability to copy the forms of other animals, including humans. Ironically, the film originally released to very negative reviews, before becoming a cult classic in horror. Perfect for the middle of winter, Harkins Theatres is screening this 1982 film for their Tuesday Night Classics series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5.

