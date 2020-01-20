The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, January 20, 2020

Do This! / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Monday, Jan. 20

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 4.jpg
Mother Road Brewing at Tap & Bottle. To celebrate the new year, Tap & Bottle's downtown location is hosting a variety of Mother Road Brewing's beers on tap: the 8th Anniversary Doppelbock, Sunday Drive Lager, Tower Station IPA and Lost Highway Black IPA. In addition, Pop's Hot Chicken Food Truck will be serving up food for the event. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Selma (Free Screening). For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Loft Cinema is hosting a free screening of this Oscar-winning drama about the Civil Rights movement. The film follows the fight for equal voting rights and the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo as MLK, Selma was particularly lauded for John Legend and Common's original music, and Ava DuVernay's directorial ability. The epic march from Selma culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. What more could be worth celebrating? 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

click to enlarge bigstock-illustration-for-martin-luther-280000336.jpg
It's MLK Day! Featuring performances by The Yolo County Line, Katherine Byrnes, Tongs, Two-Door Hatchback, Crystal Stark and more, the Downtown Jazz Fiesta will transform downtown Tucson into a concert destination with bands performing in 4 venues, including 2 outdoor stages, bringing Tucson Jazz Festival 2020 to a close...

"Life is walking on a tightrope/With nothing but a blindfold/It's a long way, it's a long way down." On their fifth full-length How It Feels to Be Lost (Sumerian Records, 2019) these post-hardcore/alt-rockers re-centered, recalibrated and realigned. "We needed to get back into a room and not care about the out come," explains vocalist Kellin Quinn. "We needed to write something from our hearts...without regard for opinion." Rock 102.1 FM KFMA presents Sleeping with Sirens. At EncoreTucson...

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour of the Mission Garden at Tucson's Birthplace

Tours of a re-creation on the original site of the Spanish-colonial-era walled plot that was part of… More

@ Mission Garden Saturdays Corner of Grande Avenue and Mission Lane.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. As Approval Ratings Plunge, McSally Snaps at CNN Reporter (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to do, This Weekend, Jan. 17-19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Dem Mark Kelly Continues To Dominate Sen. Martha McSally on Fundraising Front (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Town of Florence Blindsided by Ducey's Decision to Close Prison (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: To Solemnly Lickspittle (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation