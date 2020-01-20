Things to Do, Monday, Jan. 20

click to enlarge

To celebrate the new year, Tap & Bottle's downtown location is hosting a variety of Mother Road Brewing's beers on tap: the 8th Anniversary Doppelbock, Sunday Drive Lager, Tower Station IPA and Lost Highway Black IPA. In addition, Pop's Hot Chicken Food Truck will be serving up food for the event. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 403 N. Sixth Ave.For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Loft Cinema is hosting a free screening of this Oscar-winning drama about the Civil Rights movement. The film follows the fight for equal voting rights and the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo as MLK, Selma was particularly lauded for John Legend and Common's original music, and Ava DuVernay's directorial ability. The epic march from Selma culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. What more could be worth celebrating? 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.Featuring performances byand more, thewill transform downtown Tucson into a concert destination with bands performing in 4 venues, including 2 outdoor stages, bringing Tucson Jazz Festival 2020 to a close..."Life is walking on a tightrope/With nothing but a blindfold/It's a long way, it's a long way down." On their fifth full-length How It Feels to Be Lost (Sumerian Records, 2019) these post-hardcore/alt-rockers re-centered, recalibrated and realigned. "We needed to get back into a room and not care about the out come," explains vocalist"We needed to write something from our hearts...without regard for opinion." Rock 102.1 FM KFMA presentsAt EncoreTucson...