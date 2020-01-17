Things to do, This Weekend, Jan. 17-19

click to enlarge

Are you ever watching a live hockey game and thinking, "This is fun, but I just really wish my dog could be here, because that would make it so much better"? Of course you are! So thank goodness the Humane Society is hosting this opportunity to bring your favorite canine to the Tucson Convention Center to help you cheer on the University of Arizona Wildcats. This dream-come-true event for anyone who's equal parts Wayne Gretzy & Siberian husky fan is also for a good cause, with all doggie ticket sales benefiting the Humane Society. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $5 doggie tickets are sold at the door, with human tickets sold separately.Another month means another exhibit at the Wilde Meyer Gallery. This time, Debora Stewart and Ka Fisher are the exhibiting artists and, at this opening reception, they'll be presenting and discussing their work. Stewart uses the color in her work to express moments in time, such as walking through nature. And Ka Fischer likes to use painting to reinterpret ideas about figurative and abstract elements and how they can coexist. Come on down to see the way they put moments on canvases. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free.Can you believe this Southern Arizona birding and nature festival is celebrating its 27th year? This year's event is full of tours of varying lengths and free seminars on everything from turtles to jaguars to eBird. Keynote speaker and featured guide Rick Taylor has led tours in places including Arizona, Alaska, Africa and Asia, and has authored several location checklists. His most recent project is a statewide photo field guide for Arizona, and his presentation on Saturday evening is called "Six Seasons: A Birding Year in the Land of the Apache." Times and prices of tours vary, but all tours, seminars and events except for the Saturday night banquet are held at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St. A free nature expo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 20.If you've heard of the internet show Roadkill, you probably know hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, and would agree with one assessment of the show as "guys behaving badly with cars." This weekend, they're hosting this live event in Tucson that includes a chance for drag racers to test their skills for the opportunity to race against the hosts. The weekend also includes a car show, swap meet and an awards show. There's also a Hooptie Challenge, in which Roadkill stars will judge race cars built and purchased for under $3,000. If you're more of a spectator, enjoy the food trucks, bonfires and s'mores. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road. Prices range from $10 for a single-day spectator ticket to $70 for a two-day participant ticket.This release party celebrates a cross-border collaboration of female brewers. How awesome is that? The "Las Hermanas" hazy IPA was brewed throughout December by the women of Borderlands Brewing Company and Cerveza Rrey in Monterrey, Mexico. The new brew will be sold throughout Mexico and Arizona, and is expected to be the first of many "transnational collaborations amongst the beer sisterhood," Las Hermanas. To celebrate the occasion, Borderlands Brewing is hosting a beer release party at the same time as Cerveza Rrey in Monterrey. According to Borderlands, this hazy IPA was crafted with a WLP067 Coastal Haze Yeast Blend, donated by White Labs Yeast. The international brew features tropical, fruity flavors, including mango and pineapple notes. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 119 E. Toole Ave.We all know popcorn is a classic bar snack, but is it a classic brewery snack? Dillinger Brewing Company is getting craft popcorn to go along with four of their craft beers, courtesy of POPPED Artisan Popcorn. These "Artisan Popcorn Flights" are each paired with a special brew: the Serrano Seduction American wheat is paired with Green Chile Popcorn, the English Stout is paired with churro-flavored popcorn, and there are multiple other combinations to try out. 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 3895 N. Oracle Road.Try out one of the oldest forms of alcohol when 1912 Brewing Co. invites Superstition Meadery to share their wares. Mead (occasionally known as honey wine, although there are some differences) is created by fermenting honey with specialty fruits, spices and grains. Superstition uses Arizona honey for their craft mead, which can range from dry to sweet. Representatives will be on site to talk shop. Enjoy the free tasting from Superstition, and then get 10 percent off a flight, or a glass. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.On a summer day in 1969, a white police officer shot and killed a 14-year-old black girl named Vivian Strong in Omaha, Nebraska. It sparked three days of race riots over a girl no one knew anything about: just her name, age and how she died. This play put on by Invisible Theatre Company brings Vivan to life as a young girl with a family and a love of music who is searching for her real father. It's a powerful story brought to life masterfully for this weekend only. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. $45 GA.Whether you're a lover of fine art, entertaining out-of-town guests or just looking to spend a little bit more time outside in this lovely January weather, you'll want to pay a visit up to La Encantada this weekend, where you can buy handcrafted work from both local and national artists and enjoy live performances along the scenic pathways of the shopping center. From jewelry, woodworking and ceramics to paintings, textiles and photography, this festival has something everyone will find beautiful. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Free.The year is 1950, and the setting is a small tea shop in apartheid-era South Africa. Harold is the 17-year-old white son of the tea shop owners, and Sam and Willie are black servants who have worked in his parents' household and taken care of "Hally" since he was a baby. This semiautobiographical play by Athol Fugard examines how institutionalized racism and hatred can affect even the closest, most familial relationships by following the trio through a rainy afternoon at home. It's a powerful depiction of how issues of family, race and power aren't easy to ignore, and, of course, the Arizona Theatre Company never seems to put on a bad show. Including preview shows, show runs from Saturday, Jan. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 8 with shows at various times. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $40 to $70 regular, or $25 to $55 for preview shows.If you don't want to do anything exorbitant this weekend, let this be the Saturday or event that you check out the weekly tour at Tohono Chul. Whether you're a butterfly enthusiast, a photographer or just someone who loves being in nature, this tour, focused on some of nature's most delightfully flamboyant insects, is an all-around pleasant way to spend a morning. Grab the kids, grab your parents, heck, grab that new coworker that you've been wanting to get to know, even if you're not sure what their interests are. Because who doesn't love a good butterfly photo op? 11 a.m. to noon. Saturday Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Entry is $15 adults, $13 military/student/senior, $6 kids 5 to 12, free for members and kids under 5.Before you get your hopes up that the world's best scientists have spent the last two years creating resurrection technology so that we can have the Queen of Soul back, understand that this is a tribute to Aretha Franklin, not a miraculous Aretha Franklin concert. But (and yeah, we realize this is a bold statement) vocalist Capathia Jenkins is so talented that it might as well be. Soul musician Ryan Shaw is also bringing killer vocals, while Lucas Waldin conducts the Tucson Symphony Orchestra as accompaniment. We're talkin' "RESPECT," "Natural Woman" and "Chain of Fools" here, so get your butt over to this concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $31 to $79.The Tucson Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation takes seriously its mission to educate the public about the history of the Presidio and of Tucson. At this lecture, take a deep dive into the history of Tucson's Chinese population, from 1875 to the present. Speaker Sandy Chan will discuss their successes and challenges, important Chinese Tucsonans and the community's role in an international and local context. Note that this lecture is across the street at the Dusty Monk, where food and drink are available for sale. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Dusty Monk Pub, 201 N. Court Ave. $5.Oh yeah, it's that time of year again! A time when history buffs, pop culture fans and Hotel Congress devotees come together downtown to celebrate the downfall of one the most notorious gangsters of the 1930s. Dillinger and his gang, "The Terror Gang" were accused of robbing 24 banks and four police stations, and eluded the FBI for years before being captured in Tucson in 1934. (He escaped from prison after that, but that's another story.) The speakeasy portion of the event, with whiskey tastings, appetizers and premium cigars, is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The family-friendly portion, full of reenactments, historic lectures and a vintage car show, are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Speakeasy event is $45 and the Sunday festivities are free.Southern Fried Vegan food company is coming to Crooked Tooth Brewing, showcasing their special brand of vegan soul food. Their menu includes organic as well as gluten free options, all vegan of course. Menu highlights include fried "chickun," mac and cheese, jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer-cheese battered Beyond Burgers and more. Mix this vegan soul food with one of Crooked Tooth's specialty beers for a fully craft meal. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 228 E. Sixth Street.It's back! Hotel Congress is traveling to the 1930s for this annual celebration of the capture of "public enemy" John Dillinger right here in Tucson. But this event is more than historical reenactment, it's a resurrection of all things fun about the '30s. The "Dillinger Speakeasy" at Hotel Congress on Saturday is an exclusive party featuring whiskey tastings, appetizers, cigars, live music and reenactments. Proceeds go to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation to assist with unmet needs in the fire service community. The Dillinger Food Truck roundup on Sunday is a big tasty bonus to the Dillinger festivities, featuring Black Market BBQ, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro, Sonoran Snoballs, You Sly Dog, Haus of Brats and more food trucks. The Dillinger Speakeasy takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $45. The Dillinger Food Truck roundup takes place Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. just across the street at Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.The Screening Room is home to the fourth annual Animated Arizona Film Festival, the first short film festival in the state dedicated to the art of animation. Animated films date back all the way to the late 1800s, meaning animation is almost as old as movies themselves. While the technology has developed greatly, the creativity and passion are as just as strong as ever. The festival hosts independent films that are either animated, or semi-animated. The films are often shorter than 15 minutes, and feature a wide variety of animation styles. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 127 E. Congress St. $6.The Pima County Democratic Party is hosting a screening of this 2013 documentary that examines critical economic issues affecting the U.S., such as increasing the minimum wage and unemployment. The documentary follows former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich as he raises awareness about the country's widening economic gap. This film was directed by Jacob Kornbluth, who has had three films premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 4639 E. First St. Suggested donation of $5.Casa Video is screening Tarantino's latest film, fresh off winning three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Screenplay. The film is a surreal romp through 1969 Hollywood, examining the film industry, shifting societal norms, and the history of LA. Or, as Casa Video puts it, "It's a Tarantino movie. It's going to be good, it's going to be crude, and it's going to be a little violent." 9 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.No, it's not a Mazda commercial—it's a special event at the children's museum to help kids learn about different modes of transportation. They'll have police vehicles, city buses and garbage trucks all on hand for kids to climb aboard. They can also check out TEP's bucket trucks, see how Caterpillar digs in the ground and decorate a car with Tucson's Mobile Chalkboard. There's even smaller options like bicycles and go-karts. This is fun for anyone who loves to... go! And museum admission is free all day, so hop in whatever mode of transportation suits you and head on down. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.Two art tours, Art Trails and Heart of Tucson Art, are happening in the coming months, giving visitors and potential art collectors a chance to see work by dozens of local artists. The Tucson JCC is holding a preview show for both tours until Jan. 30. At this reception with the artists, learn more about the two tours and all of the works in paints, pastels, mixed media, clay, glass, beads, metal, books and photography you can see. This is a great chance to plan your itinerary for the tour and meet with the artists in a more low-key setting. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Free.Tucson is truly a city of artists, and low-key events like this one are a great way to take some of it in. Meg Files, Tom Speer and Jefferson Carter are Pima Community College professors who have each published several poetry collections. Blessed be poetry for how it allows us complicated, tangly humans to put voice to what's going on inside, and say so much with so little. Take this line from Carter's poem, Thunder. "Lightning, then, of course, thunder. / We can get used to anything. / The window, lit up, shakes / & we're comforted, pulling the blankets to our chins." 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Hacienda Room at Hacienda Del Sol. 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road.REVEL wine bar is celebrating their third anniversary weekend by pouring "some of the most sought after and prestigious Champagnes" in their catalog. And even more exciting, the side-by-side tasting will be blind! Can you tell the difference between a Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2007 and a Petit-Bajan Ambrosie Grand Cru? How about a Krug Grand Cuvee from a Pierre Gimonnet & Fils "Special Club" 2012? If not, after this special REVEL event, you might be able to. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. 416 E. Ninth St. $80. Reserve online.Multiple actors play French novelist Romain Gary in this biopic that follows the writer through childhood, adolescence, WWII and more. Gary is the only author to have won the Prix Goncourt French literary prize twice, under two different names. Part tragedy, part romance, this film weighs identity through history, and writing's enduring presence. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. 3800 E. River Road. $10.