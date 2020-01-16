The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 16

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Average White Band
  • Average White Band
Widely regarded as one of the finest soul, funk and R&B bands in the world, snippets of their songs have been repurposed by the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Nas, TLC and many others making them the 15th most sampled act in music history. From Scotland, the Average White Band "Cut the Cake." At the Fox Theatre...

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's Night Two sees the St. Lawrence Quartet exploring how Joseph Haydn's influence—Haydn was one of Beethoven's prominent music teachers—may have manifested in Beethoven's middle and late quartets. At Leo Rich Theater...

With echoing vintage keyboards (Wurlitzer organ and Fender Rhodes electric piano) and lush layers of vocals mashed together with fey Americana noir and pop song structures, this Portland singer-songwriter has coined a new genre: Dream country disco. Megan Diana is at Club Congress. With Soda Sun, Jillian Bessett and Emby Alexander...

Bringing together renowned jazz artists with local musicians, The Secret Jazz Series is a three night parallel jazz program during Tucson Jazz Fest. Night One: Hard Bop Night sees saxophonist Mike Monynihan, bassist Thøger Lund and drummer Casey Hadland back "The Secret Weapon" on piano. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples breathes extraordinary life into Harper’s compositions on the record, delivering roof-raising performances with both a… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Sun., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick Says She's Taking Leave of Office To Enter Alcohol Recovery Treatment (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Sheriff ID deceased driver in police chase (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Fun With White People (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Things to Do, Wednesday, Jan. 15 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Bonnie Schock Named Executive Director At Fox Theatre (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation