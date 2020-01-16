Things to Do, Thursday, Jan. 16

click to enlarge

This event up at the Desert Museum is the perfect way to whet your appetite for the big Tucson Gem and Mineral Show that is coming up. Or, if you're looking for something a little less overwhelming (and, in many cases, cheaper prices), this might even be a good alternative. Check out rock-bottom prices (seriously, they start at 50 cents, and kids can collect some for free) on these mineral and fossil treasures, including special sales of fluorescent minerals, quartz crystals and chalcedony, fossilized shark poop, "decorator" rock and new gem stone donations. There's thousands of specimens that will appeal to everyone from serious collectors to folks who just think rocks are pretty. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 ages 13 to 64, $19.95 seniors, $9.95 youth, free for members and kids under 3. Discounts available for military and Arizona/Sonora residents. (Special preview for Desert Museum members from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16).Alvernon Way's Doubletree Hotel is getting a new eatery with Copper Rock, which features a wide variety of foods from Chef Alan Lambert. Dishes range from Ahi nachos to Greek salad to ribeye and a wide selection of specialty burgers. The menu also includes multiple vegan and vegetarian options. But where Copper Rock really shines is their drink menu, featuring more than a dozen specialty cocktails, as well as plenty of wine and beer. While Copper Rock Craft Eatery has already served up dishes for a few specialty events, this is their official grand opening event, and that means you can get 30 percent off your meal, excluding alcohol. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. 445 S. Alvernon Way.