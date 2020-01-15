Things to Do, Wednesday, Jan. 15

click to enlarge

Romano’s is toasting the new year by reimagining some of their most beloved dishes in a four-course meal, each dish paired with an international wine. Courses include toasted cheese ravioli or formaggio garlic bruschetta, paired with Chloe Rose; roasted rosemary potato soup or arugula caprese salad paired with Benziger Chardonnay; short rib ravioli cacciatore or wild mushroom chicken fettuccine alfredo paired with Trapiche Malbec; and somehow even more! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. 5100 E. Broadway Blvd. $45 per person.Buqui Bichi, the first craft brewery out of Hermosillo, Mexico, are stopping by Caps & Corks. They’re taking over four taps, and will also have cans on site for purchase: citrusy “Sahuaripa” IPA, the creamy and roasted Talega coffee stout, the Chúcata amber ale, and the malty and sweet 21 pale ale. Representatives from Buqui Bichi will also be onsite to talk about their beers. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.Celebrating the life of the late singer/actress Anna Karina, The Loft Cinema is screening this French experimental drama directed by Jean Luc-Godard. This character study, starring Karina, follows a young Parisian who aspires to be an actress but instead ends up a prostitute in a surreal spiral of dances and daydreams. Before the screening, enjoy a collection of Anna Karina music videos. Also, check out last week’s Weekly for an article on the life of Anna Karina. Screening in French with English subtitles. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. 3233 E. Speedway. Free admission, suggested donation of $5.Reminiscent of classic drummer-led ensembles of yesteryear (à la Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers and Max Roach),has established themselves as innovators creating a diverse sonic palette that is unmistakably modern. At the Fox Theater…Paying homage to one of the greatest composers of all time,presentsperforming two different Beethoven-centered concerts in two consecutive nights. Night One’s program inserts a John Adams’ composition, based on Beethoven fragments, between two Beethoven string quartets. At Leo Rich Theater…A Tucson favorite, “The Godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly,” the goodpropels napalm gel, figuratively of course, into the audience at 191 Toole. Flanked by L.A. garage rockers, roots rock veteransand a special appearance by double-neck guitar maestro, with their accordion-fueled zydeco-tinged Tex-Mexican riffs, will make boots scoot. At Public Brewhouse…