Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Sheriff ID deceased driver in police chase
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 52-year-old Brian Hieb died at the scene of a collision on North La Cañada and West Emerine Drive after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Around 9:46 p.m. the night of Jan. 14, sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at La Cañada Drive and West River Road. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled northbound on La Cañada, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
After sideswiping another driver, the suspect collided into a guard rail on the east side of the roadway.
Hieb was the single occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
