The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

News / Politics

Dem Mark Kelly Continues To Dominate Sen. Martha McSally on Fundraising Front

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge The Six-Million-Dollar Man: Mark Kelly is way out ahead of Sen. Martha McSally in the dash for cash.
  • The Six-Million-Dollar Man: Mark Kelly is way out ahead of Sen. Martha McSally in the dash for cash.
Democratic challenger Mark Kelly continues to outraise Republican Sen. Martha McSally in what's sure to be one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the country.

Kelly announced today that he'd raised $6.3 million in fourth quarter of 2019, bringing his total haul for 2019 to more than $20 million.

Meanwhile, McSally boasted that she'd had her best quarter of the year between October and December. Even so, she raised just $4 million, bringing her total for the year to more than $12 million.

At the start of 2020, Kelly had $13.6 million in the bank, while McSally had $7.6 million, according to the campaigns.

The announcement came a week after a new poll from Public Policy Polling showed Kelly leading McSally by 4 percentage points, with 46 percent of voters supporting Kelly and 42 percent supporting McSally. The survey of 760 Arizona voters, conducted Jan. 2-4, fits the pattern of similar polls released throughout 2019, with Kelly holding a narrow lead over McSally.

More on the race in this week's Skinny column.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jim Nintzel

  • Nine Years Later

    It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years since those gunshots rang out on a clear Saturday morning in Tucson, taking six lives and forever changing many others. This week, associate editor Jeff Gardner writes about how the friends of the youngest victim of the shooting, 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, are honoring her in the year she would have graduated high school.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Jan 9, 2020

  • The Skinny

    Board Games
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Jan 9, 2020

  • They’re Back!

    10 Things To Know About This Year’s Legislative Session
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Jan 9, 2020
  • More »

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Awakening through Jewish Meditation – Iyún Ayin with Reb Brian Yosef

Awakening through Jewish Meditation – Iyún Ayin with Reb Brian Yosef @ Congregation Bet Shalom

Tuesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Continues through Jan. 28

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples breathes extraordinary life into Harper’s compositions on the record, delivering roof-raising performances with both a… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Sun., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Blame It On Meghan (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do, Tuesday, Jan. 14 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. La Cholla Boulevard Closing Between Lambert and Overton (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Adoptable Pets: Cleopatra Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Ducey Promises More Ed Funding, Highway Work in State of the State Address (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation