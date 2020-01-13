Things to do, Monday, Jan. 13

click to enlarge

It is 1943 in Copenhagen, and a jazz musician realizes he must save his family from encroaching Nazis by fleeing on small fishing boats. But this involves putting their lives in the hands of strangers who may or may not have the best intentions. This 2016 Danish drama is based on real escapes to Sweden during WWII. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. At the Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. $10.This Milwaukee native first took his prodigious talent to the local clubs well before he was old enough to legally buy a beer. There, amid the booze and cigarette-permeated air, this gifted pianist caught the attention of jazz legends Chet Baker and Sonny Stitt, who encouraged him to move to The Big Apple. In 1992 he took their advice.play the Leo Rich Theater…Capturing an odd moment, these Torrance, California, indie rockers Tweeted, “Coolio just looked at Chase [guitarist for the band] in the bathroom at LAX and said, ‘Changing into your comfy shit?’ No joke. Coolio.”bring their sense for the absurd and their fifth album Million Dollars to Kill Me to 191 Toole. Alt-rockersand Canadian garage rockerskick things off…