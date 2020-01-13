The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, January 13, 2020

Do This! / Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pets: Cleopatra Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge cleopatra_854617.jpg
“Hello! My name is Cleopatra and I’m a 4 year old girl who is very curious and loves to explore. I love being with my people, and have gotten along well with other pets as well. I like playing with toys and scratching on my scratching post. Please stop by and say hello to me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information, give our adoptions staff a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173.”

