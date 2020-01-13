Monday, January 13, 2020
Adoptable Pets: Cleopatra Needs a Home
By Monique Conway, HSSA
on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 9:01 AM
“Hello! My name is Cleopatra and I’m a 4 year old girl who is very curious and loves to explore. I love being with my people, and have gotten along well with other pets as well. I like playing with toys and scratching on my scratching post. Please stop by and say hello to me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information, give our adoptions staff a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173.”
