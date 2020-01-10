Where to Rock This Weekend, Jan. 10 - 12

click to enlarge Booker T. Jones

click to enlarge David Sanborn

click to enlarge Grace Kelly

“Born Under a Bad Sign?” Well, Maybe not. This child prodigy took up the oboe, saxophone, trombone, double bass and piano as a schoolboy and his signature instrument, organ, while putting in time at church. He went onto become a key figure in the development of Memphis soul—recording timeless soul classics as part of the racially integrated house band (the M.G.’s), unprecedented in that time of racial strife, at Stax Records—earning Grammy Awards, Lifetime Acheivement honors and immortality as an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.’ celebrates the release of his memoir Time Is Tight and companion album Note By Note with a reading, Q&A and live performance. At the Rialto Theatre…They come from around the world by plane, train and automobile. Thekicks off tonight. Headlining this year’s fest:and a whole lot more. The occupation runs through Monday, Jan. 20. See tucsonjazzfestival.org for all the details…Merging “Taste, Tone and Space” this Boston guitarist has drawn comparison to country picker, jazz guitaristand iconic rocker. “I want to create instrumental music and deliver it like a vocalist. You can be a great player. But what people really remember is a great melody.”plays at 191 Toole. Tucson’s own bluesman extraordinairetakes the lead…He’s collaborated with James Brown, George Clinton and Prince. Embodying the legacy of soul and funk, like no other. Saxophonistkick-offs of the Jazz Fest at Centennial Hall…Originally christened, before Berry Gordy discovered that another group had laid claim to the name, their story is an epic journey of courage, struggles, triumphs, setbacks and ultimately, international superstardom. Motown legendsbring their catalog of classic R&B and soul hits to the Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita…Rolling Stone proclaimed this genre-hopper, “Among the great saxophonists of the past four decades.” He is jazz, funk, soul, pop, blues and rock. After releasing 24 albums, eight gold and one platinum, and winning six Grammy Awards one might ask, “So what now?” Full of passion, this “Saxophone Colossus” has recently assembled a stunning program of straight-ahead jazz tunes for his new quintet.blows at the Fox Theater…gather to help low-power radio station KMKR 99.9 FM celebrate its second anniversary. At Club Congress. Cheers…In addition to collaborations with Alfonso Rodenas, Tony Gilkyson, John Densmore and others, this award-winning singer-songwriter has released five solo albums and composed numerous songs for film (Dances With Wolves) and television (Hatfields & McCoys). “The lone coyote howling in the desert.”performs at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)...Honoring divas past and present,At the Rialto Theatre.preside over the pageantry…Followed by the hottest reggaeton dance party in the land. Spinning everything from the classics to the newest Latin hip-hop, trap and perreo,burns into the night. At the Rialto Theatre…Incorporating digital technology with prodigious chops, singer/saxophonistwas featured by Vanity Fair as a millennial shaking up the jazz world, pushing her electro jazz-pop to the forefront of the fusion scene. She will share the stage with “The Queen of Sass” vocalist/trombonist, who is a featured artist forMaking jazz young again,are at the Rialto Theatre…“Oh, I heard it through the grapevine…” The Coronet is the place for what is rumored to be an exemplary happy hour heightened by the appearance of Jazz Festival special guests. Expect the unexpected…