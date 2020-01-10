Things to Do, This Weekend, Jan. 10 - 12

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Three cheers for this very Tucson festival, which provides avant-garde and nontraditional performing artists a chance to perform in a low-risk, low-cost setting. AND which provides non-artists like us a chance to take it all in. This year, there are more than 50 shows spread across four days. There’s dance, theater, poetry, comedy, storytelling and more, and show titles like “Men Are Garbage” and “Sexology: The Musical!” Thursday, Jan. 9, to Sunday, Jan. 12, at various times. Shows are at the Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave; The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St; StudioONE, 197 E. Toole Ave., the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.; and The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway Blvd. Most shows are $10, but you can get a two-show pass for $18, a five-show pass for $43 and an eight-show pass for $64.. Start this new year on a healthy note with a free nutrition class at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, the new location of the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This nutrition class, hosted by the Happy Vegan Couple, covers the benefits of increasing the amount of plants in your diet. It’s a workshop introducing not only the health effects, but offering meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner for healthy dishes all day long. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.Way back in 1842, Napoleone and Ermengilda Zoppé launched a circus in Venice, Italy full of acrobats, jugglers, dancing dogs, clowns and aerialists. Nearly 200 years later, their descendants are still going strong on tour with their one-ring, 500-seat tent. Giovanni Zoppé, the sixth-generation circus artist who stars as Nino the Clown, and a whole crew of performers are making their ninth annual visit to the Old Pueblo this month, and it’s an absolute treat. This year’s show pays special tribute to La Nonna, the matriarch of the Zoppé family, who kept the show going throughout the Great Depression. Friday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 26 with shows at various times Thursdays through Sundays. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. $10.Have you heard of the Square and Round Dance Association of Southern Arizona? Also known as SARDASA, it’s dedicated to promoting and preserving American folk dance here in Southern Arizona. And, with two-day festivals like this one, they certainly do! Come dance the weekend away at workshops with featured instructors Lelia and Russ Hunsaker from San Diego, evening dances and plenty of exhibitions. Make sure your taps are clean, please! Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11. Workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., evening dances are 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and exhibitions are from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Registration for individual events varies in cost, but $50 gets you into everything.CreativeMornings are delightful, once-a-month opportunities to hear from a local creative and enjoy free breakfast. And what’s not to love about that? This month’s theme, for CreativeMornings happening all over the world, is “roots.” Fittingly, Tucson’s talk is by Akiko Senda, the owner of Bloom Maven, a local boutique plant and flower shop located in the Mercado San Agustin. Senda opened a retail boutique business back in 2011, after years of working as a window and prop stylist. From there, she fell in love with floral arrangement. Hear about her journey and her art over coffee and breakfast this Friday! 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Free.This dark comedy tells the tale of two recently scorned women in Minnesota who hire some (very nice and polite) gangsters to kill off their ex-boyfriends in the middle of a brutally cold winter. It’s got the spirit of Fargo with the humor of Saturday Night Live, and it will keep you laughing. “It is a tale more of mayhem than of murder. We invite you to laugh along with the twists and turns of this tale and discover that, surely, hell hath no fury like two women scorned,” says director Roberto Guajardo. Preview shows are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays, through Saturday, Feb. 15 (this final date also features a matinee show). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/students, $15 Thursdays and previews.The Loft Cinema is screening the possible final installment in a groundbreaking documentary series more than 50 years in the making. Directed by Michael Apted, the “Up” series follows the lives of 14 British children from various socio-economic backgrounds as they become adults. 63 Up is the ninth film in the series, with a new installation revisiting the subjects every seven years. The film titles correspond to the participants’ ages (21 Up released in 1977, 28 Up released in 1984, 35 Up released in 1991, etc.). This latest installation examines the participants, first filmed in 1964, now preparing for retirement (at least those who are still alive are). Screenings begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.So, yeah, not everyone likes abstract art—works that use color and forms to express things like thoughts or concepts, rather than to represent objects or sights in a traditional way, can take some getting used to. But, boy oh boy, if you do like abstract art, this exhibit will blow you away. Three established regional artists are exhibiting: Joanne Kerrihard (Tucson) is showing 5-foot-by-5-foot canvases, Amy Metier (Denver) is showcasing midsized paintings and collages and Steve Murphy (Houston) is exhibiting metal and wooden sculptures. Friday, Jan. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 29. Davis Dominquez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.The Dutch is hosting a specialty “From the Field” five-course wild game dinner by chef Marcus van Winden. Dishes include pheasant terrine with Belgian endive and arugula salad; house-cured wild boar bruschetta with sauerkraut and mustard; “hazenpeper” rabbit; roasted venison with Brussels sprouts and potatoes au gratin. Each of these dishes is also paired with a beer from Modern Times, including the Abbadon Helles Lager, Black House Stout, Mythic Worlds Hazy IPA and more. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 943 E. University Blvd. $69 per person. 21+The French Alliance of Tucson (Alliance Française de Tucson) is bringing a French culinary tradition to Tucson. It’s a type of cake filled with frangipane, a cream made from sweet almonds, butter, eggs and sugar. The puffy cake usually includes a small charm, the fève, hidden inside. Galette des Rois is baked throughout January in France to celebrate the day the Three Kings (Rois) visited baby Jesus. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 2099 E. River Road. $5 for Alliance Française de Tucson members, $10 for non-members.Sentinel Peak Brewing Company is celebrating another year in the books with brisket, ribs, live music, giveaways and plenty of beer. Sentinel Peak will be serving up their Anniversary Strong Ale, which is an American style ale reaching 8.2 percent ABV and 40 IBU. Congratulations, Sentinel Peak, only 15 more years and you can legally drink. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 4746 E. Grant Road.The subtitle of this Pima County-wide event in honor of those who lost their lives in Tucson’s January 2011 mass shooting is Move, Explore, Nourish, Connect. And who wouldn’t want to be doing more of those things as we open our arms to a new decade? Events will be held all over Pima County, but over at Mission Garden, Scott Risano is teaching a Tai Chi Class, they’re hosting a chance to volunteer in the garden, and Deana Frances (aka Chef Booya-D) will be giving a food prep demonstration. One will be made from produce in the garden, and the other will be a healthy, fatty snack and some information on good fats vs. bad fats. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane Road.For some people, the start of a new year fills them with a spirit of adventure. For some, a new year full of expectations and the awareness of time passing provokes something more like paralysis or dread. Whether you’re in an adventuring mood or in need of something to get you out of your rut of ennui, this hike might be just what you need. It’s six miles long, with an elevation gain of 900 feet. But it’s also a chance to look back in time at the symbols of the past and think about a new year as one small (and, if you look at it in just the right light, sort of exciting) step forward. This event is part of BEYOND. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11. Wild Burro Trail, 13810 N. Secret Springs Drive in Marana. Free.You know what rocks? Oranges. You know what sucks? Wasting oranges! Join fellow community members and the Iskashitaa Refugee Network (a local organization that creates opportunities for UN refugees to integrate into the community) on this journey to glean local fruit trees in Himmel Park and the Sam Hughes neighborhood. This event, part of the 9th Annual BEYOND, is a great chance to help reduce food waste, increase food security and strengthen the local food system. Afterwards, you’ll be able to answer “Orange you glad you spent your Saturday morning this way?” with a confident “Yes!” 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free.This film might just be responsible for more ’90s kids’ fascination with surrealism than any other. Part stop-motion, part fairy tale, all unnerving, this 1996 film will be screened as part of the The Loft Cinema’s Loft Jr. series. It should also be noted, this was directed by the same guy who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline (and it’s not Tim Burton!). Henry Selick brought a world of talking spiders, centipedes and glowworms to children’s delirious dreams worldwide. This screening also includes pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m., film starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.Last year, 1912 Brewing’s specialty craft beer hot toddies turned out to be so tasty, they decided to bring them back. While typically made of liquor, water, honey, herbs and spices, 1912 is replacing the liquor with their beer. They’re offering up two different types of their experimental hot toddies. Warm up for January! 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105.Caps & Corks is home to the first great beer collab of the year! In December, Dragoon and Pueblo Vida brewing put the finishing touches on their collaborative “Chirality IPA” and are releasing it this week. Chirality is a kind of scientific asymmetry, often found in chemistry. Does this hint at what Dragoon and Pueblo Vida are up to with this collaboration? Well we don’t have to guess, because Pueblo Vida recently released the info on this anticipated collab: This craft beer was brewed with Great Western 2-Row, C-15 and C-60 malts, and Unmalted Sonoran White Wheat from BKW Farms in Marana. It was also dry-hopped with a nugget and experimental hop blend. This release event also features Dragoon’s and Pueblo Vida’s own IPAs, so you can taste every part of the Venn diagram. 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. 3830 W. River Road.Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangement, is an art in the truest sense of the word: much of the beauty lies in the process. These subtle, elegant arrangements are created in a disciplined and meditative process that aims to embody the harmony between humans and nature. Patricia Deridder, executive director at Yume Japanese Gardens, has studied and taught Ikebana flower arranging styles for more than 40 years. At this event, she’ll introduce some of the practice’s earliest teachings and then demonstrate some of the arrangement methods that have emerged since. 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Free with regular admission, which is $13 adults, $10 seniors, $9 students/military, $6 kids 3 to 15 and free for kids 2 and under.Little One-Inch is a Japanese folktale about an elderly couple whose prayers are answered when they find a small baby boy by the roadside. As he grows older, he remains very tiny, and one day, he sets off on an adventure, using a rice bowl as a boat and a chopstick as his oar. He encounters a wealthy lord, a princess and an ogre on his quest, which makes for an excellent story if I ever heard one. Come see this show performed in possibly the most whimsical of art forms: a puppet show! Red Herring Puppet Studio, headed by Lisa Sturz (who has worked with Jim Henson Productions, Walt Disney Imagineering and many other prestigious places), is putting on this special treat, ideal for ages 3 to 12. 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, and Feb. 2 and 9. Red Herring Puppet Studio at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.