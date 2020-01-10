Irene's Donuts closing in February

On Friday, Jan. 10, Irene's Donuts announced that their final day open would be Sunday, Feb. 23. The 4th Ave. donut shop only opened in March 2019, taking the place of Can's Deli, and U.S. Fries before that, at the 340 N. 4th Ave. location.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control we will be closing our Tucson location," Irene's wrote on social media. "Thank you for all your love and support throughout this last year."
Much like Can's before them, Irene's sold food and served as a venue for live music, utilizing the back room of their location. It was the high rent of this location that is said to have forced the closure.
Irene's will still be open through Feb. 23 on Tuesdays through Sundays.