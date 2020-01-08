The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Arts and Culture / News / Chow

Davis Dominguez Gallery Closing After 43 Years, Lerua’s Mexican Restaurant Moving into Downtown Space

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge "Patio Table With Chairs," by Tucson artist Joanne Kerrihard, will be in the Davis Dominguez exhibition opening this Saturday.
  • "Patio Table With Chairs," by Tucson artist Joanne Kerrihard, will be in the Davis Dominguez exhibition opening this Saturday.

Davis Dominguez, a long-running gallery of contemporary art and a respected venue that shows many local artists, will close its doors at the end of June.

After that, the gallery’s elegant warehouse space at 154 E. Sixth St. will house the popular Mexican restaurant Lerua’s, which lost its own longtime space to the Broadway widening.

Wife and husband gallerists, Candice Davis, age 72, and Mike Dominguez, age 73, said that they had already been planning to close the gallery at the end of the year.

“Candy and I have been semi-retired for the last couple of years,” Dominguez said Wednesday afternoon, with painter Juan Enriquez running the gallery several days a week. The two owners are devoted hikers and, Davis added, “We’re in good shape. There are lots of things we can do.”

But they weren’t planning to close the business quite so soon.

The gallery had recently finished a five-year lease, Dominguez said, and was operating under month-to-month leases with plans to have a final fall exhibition season. Then last week the building owner, Mark Berman, let them know that they had to leave by the end of June.

“Mark told us we were not going to get the lease renewed,” said Dominguez, who emphasized that there are no hard feelings. “Mark is the finest landlord and a great supporter of the arts. It’s just that Lerua’s is ready to move in.”

It will be a scramble to clear out the gallery in a short time in June, after the final exhibition ends June 13. Among the many tasks, the owners will have ship artworks back to the artists.

“I’m nervous about getting it all done,” Davis said.

Delicious as Lerua’s famed tamales are, the closing of the gallery is a loss to Tucson and its art scene. A gallery district has grown up around Sixth and Sixth ever since Davis Dominguez vacated their former Foothills location to take their chances at the edges of a downtown that was struggling. Other galleries followed Davis Dominguez. Many did not survive, but many have: Contreras Gallery, Raices Taller , Gallery 2 Sun and Andrew Smith Gallery are all operating nearby.

Dominguez also created the Central Tucson Gallery Association, which puts on three annual Saturday evening events that has all the association galleries opening their doors at the same time. He wrote an email on Wednesday to the other member galleries alerting them of the gallery’s closing and noting that he would step down as the group’s manager.

“We’ve enjoyed the gallery,” Dominguez said. “We did some good. It’s been a wonderful life.”
.
The gallery will stage three more exhibitions, with an opening reception scheduled for this Saturday night. The show is Pure Abstract: Pure Abstract: Paintings by Joanne Kerrihard, collage and paintings by Amy Metier and sculpture by Steve Murphy. It actually opens at 11 a.m. Saturday but the free reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Kerrihard is a Tucson artist, while Metier is based in Colorado and Murphy in Texas. It runs through Feb. 22.

Pure Abstract will give way to Of the Flesh, running March 3 to April 25. The figure exhibition will highlight renowned Tucson painter Bailey Doogan, Rancho Linda Vista sculptor Judith Stewart and painter Jan Olsson, a Tucson native who’s long since decamped to Paris.

The popular annual small works show, Small Things Considered, has been cancelled. Instead the final show, from May 1 to June 13, will feature two Arizona heavyweights: abstract painter Josh Goldberg of Tucson and Rancho Linda Vista sculptor Joy Fox.

Davis Dominguez Gallery is at 154 E. Sixth St. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 629-9759; davisdominguez.com. Opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m., this Saturday, Jan. 11.

