A new year, a new Rainbow Reads lineup!

Make friends and talk books at the Library's monthly Rainbow Reads!



Alternating between book chats and book clubs, this reading circle is held on the 3rd Sunday of the month at Woods Memorial Library at 3455 N. First Avenue (map). There will not be a program in March, but you can still get your book fix at the Tucson Festival of Books!

Please note this is a new location. The program was previously offered at Exo Roast Co.

Next up in Rainbow Reads?



Book Chat

Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 pm

Come ready to share your favorite LGBTQ+ books of all kinds. Gush about your selected book, then add more to your to-read list as others gush about theirs.



Book Club

Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 3 pm

Stop in for a facilitated discussion about Casey McQuiston's Red, White & Royal Blue, an "exquisite debut" (The New York Times Book Review) that Entertainment Weekly called "A fireworks in the sky, glitter in your hair joyous royal romance."

Can't join us in January or February? Don't worry... mark your calendars for other months (no program in March). All programs run from 1 to 3 pm.



April 19

Book Club: In the Dream House



May 17

Book Chat



June 21

Book Club: These Witches Don't Burn



July 19

Book Chat



August 16

Book Club: Gender Queer



September 20

Book Chat



October 18

Book Club: We Have Always Been Here



November 15

Book Chat



December 20

Book Club: This Is How You Lose the Time War



While this is a queer-themed book club, readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend and engage in fun, respectful dialogue. Light refreshments will be available.

