Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Books / Community Info

A new year, a new Rainbow Reads lineup!

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge website_header.png


Make friends and talk books at the Library's monthly Rainbow Reads!

 

Alternating between book chats and book clubs, this reading circle is held on the 3rd Sunday of the month at Woods Memorial Library at 3455 N. First Avenue (map). There will not be a program in March, but you can still get your book fix at the Tucson Festival of Books!

 

Please note this is a new location. The program was previously offered at Exo Roast Co.

 

Next up in Rainbow Reads?

Book Chat
Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 pm

 

Come ready to share your favorite LGBTQ+ books of all kinds. Gush about your selected book, then add more to your to-read list as others gush about theirs.

 

Book Club
Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 3 pm

 

Stop in for a facilitated discussion about Casey McQuiston's Red, White & Royal Blue, an "exquisite debut" (The New York Times Book Review) that Entertainment Weekly called "A fireworks in the sky, glitter in your hair joyous royal romance."

 

Can't join us in January or February? Don't worry... mark your calendars for other months (no program in March). All programs run from 1 to 3 pm.

April 19
Book Club: In the Dream House

May 17
Book Chat

June 21
Book Club: These Witches Don't Burn

July 19
Book Chat

August 16
Book Club: Gender Queer

September 20
Book Chat

October 18
Book Club: We Have Always Been Here

November 15
Book Chat

December 20
Book Club: This Is How You Lose the Time War

While this is a queer-themed book club, readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend and engage in fun, respectful dialogue. Light refreshments will be available.


