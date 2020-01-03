XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Jan. 3 - 5

click to enlarge The Kinda Cool Quintet

Not for the faint of heart:is a hardcore punk festival. This year features performances by Infest (one of the pioneers of the extremely dissonant/fast powerviolence subgenre),(purveyors in destructive hardcore),(Tucson hardcore/powerviolence punks) and more. At Club Congress...Succeeded by a dust-up at Owls Clubs. Sonoran Violence After-Party features: Arizona hardcorists(Phoenix emo/punk/garage rockers).throw down...Hailing from Guadalajara, indie rock songstress—and founder of the Now Girls Rule movement in Mexico intended to inspire women in the arts—play at The Boxyard. Local cumbiancherosround out the night...Ready to rock yo' body,'s repertoire covers a lot of ground, except "probably, not country or zydeco." At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...Here is a kid-friendly event. Dance to the uncategorizable world beat music ofimbued with a very special ingredient: Joy. At Monterey Court...An undoubtedly 21+ event.strips away the past to welcome the next gen. Ms. Trixie Phillips has assembled a sensational cast——to recap the decades from the 1920s to the present day through the art of striptease…At Surly Wench.Theplays brisk post-war jazz sorta awesomely. At The Dusty Monk Pub…Local imprint Diet Pop Records presents a House Party showcasing the talent of candy-coated punk poppers, the intersectional bummer pop of California’s Sarchasm and the punk ’n’ roll of teen sensations Stripes. “It’s at a house. So be cool...”Residenthost some of the Old Pueblo’s top and up-and-coming turntablists. Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene’s Holy Donuts…Tattered and Torn,strew their “Dead Broke Blues” at Chicago Bar…House beats meets whiskey and donut pairings? Yes. It’s delish.spinning a baker’s dozen of the freshest house music. First Fridays at Batch Cafe & Bar…Diminutive but mighty.invites all to come get “boogie oogie oogie till you just can’t boogie no more.” At Sand-Reckoner…Experience your favorite bands in a different way. It’s time again for TheYour chance to see some of Tucson’s finest——stripped down to naked (Er, well almost) and unplugged. At Club Congress…And, if your efforts to ring out the old were indefatigable—killin’ ‘em like a rockstar—you may need a little hair of the dog.paying tribute to the music of The Cure, Duran Duran, Blondie and George Michael & Wham. Break out a can of Aqua Net and kohl eyeliner. At The Rialto Theatre…Some say he was born a country outlaw with a classic rock attitude,shimmies and sways in the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol…Like the title of her 2017 album announces,, tejano singerwelcomes all to come out and dance. In the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol…Folk harp and viola delicately commingle to arrive at a mysterious landing.. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner…Holding steady after 34 years, reggae institutiondemonstrate just “How The West Was Won.” At Chicago Bar.mans the decks between sets…Before coming to America, as one-half of French avant-pop outfit, this accomplished guitarist started out on the Parisian underground punk scene.performs the more introspective, jazzier side of his repertoire. At The Coronet…Known for her prodigious electric and acoustic violin work, soulful blues belterperforms at Chicago Bar