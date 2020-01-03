Things to Do This Weekend, Jan. 3 - 5

click to enlarge

Do you have a kid in your life who loves to be creative? This imaginative jewelry making workshop is a great activity for his or her winter break. They’ll learn some key skills, like how to organize beads and attach clasps, and then they’ll create a charm necklace or bracelet with Czech glass and metal findings. Then they get to take their beautiful piece home! All materials and tools are included with the admission fee, and so are some snacks and drinks. Parents to creative kiddos rejoice! 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Catalyst Arts & Maker Space–Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 110. $20. Ages 8 and up.Do you have one of those modifications you’ve been meaning to make to your home for years, but just haven’t gotten around to yet? How about a set of countertops, new lighting for the living room, or even just a coat of paint for your bedroom that you haven’t been sure how to get started with? What better time to get started than in the new year, and at this entire convention center full of exhibits, many with discounted products or services. (And FYI, the first 100 attendees each day get free coffee and donuts). Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 GA, free for kids 16 and under, free for seniors on Friday. Visit asihomeshows.com for a $2 coupon.Let’s get the new year started by supporting our local hockey team! This week, they’re facing off against this sharp-toothed California team on Friday and Saturday night. On Coors Light 1-2-3 Friday Night, enjoy $1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers. And on Saturday, grab a ticket to the pregame “Whiskey and Wings” event, where you get to sample whiskey and wings from a variety of different vendors. Even if you’re not a hockey fan, pregaming with a selection of whiskey and wings is a good way to make pretty much any event enjoyable, right? 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61.We’re going back to the old country at The Dutch Eatery & Refuge, celebrating the New Year the Dutch way. They’ll be serving up treats and drinks from the Netherlands, including Dutch meatballs, potato cakes, Dutch doughnuts (Oliebollen), champagne and Dutch pea soup. The Eatery says they’ll even have plenty of “Kopstootjes, Grolsch and Bischopswijn!” And as is tradition, be sure to wear orange when you attend. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 943 E. University Blvd. $13 per person.Everyone loves a good succulent. And here in the Southwest, we sure do have a lot of them. They’re among the most water-wise plants in the region, which makes them not just beautiful, but functional. In this class at Tohono Chul, nursery owner and author Jeff Moore will be giving an overview of some the region’s spiny succulents, including our beloved cacti. He’ll also be showcasing plants in cultivation and offering tips on how to grow and care for your own. Pick up a copy of his book “Spiny Succulents and get it signed, while you’re there! 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Education Center $1. Free with admission, which is $15 GA, $13 military/student/seniors, $6 kids 5 to 12 and free for members and kids under 5.Well, the ’20s are officially here, so if you’ve ever had any desire to learn how to swing dance, now is the time. Every first Saturday, Movement Culture his hosting this beginning Lindy Hop lesson and DJ’ed social. No experience or partner required, but all levels are welcome! So whatever your past experience with jumpin’ and jivin’, come on down to learn more, and to have fun with other people who enjoy the dance as much as you do. The lesson lasts for an hour, and DJ Anna provides a soundtrack to another 2.5 hours of social dancing. 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. $5, cash only.Running can be a very solitary sport (that’s one reason many people like it), but relays have lots of teamwork. This one-of-a-kind, 53-mile relay along The Loop involves seven exchange stations, and distances vary from 4.85 to 8.6 miles. You need at least two to make a team, but you can also have as many as eight—one per leg. Grab a friend, grab a coworker, grab anyone you know who resolved to exercise more this year, and give it a shot! Why not? 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. $55 to $60 (or you can run the race for free as a buddy runner – you must accompany a registered runner, and you don’t qualify for prizes). Registration ends at noon Friday, Jan. 3.You know the drill! Or, since this event is at the much-loved Little Anthony’s Diner, should we say, “you know the grill?” Or, since this is a car show, should we say “you know the grille?” The point is, Little Anthony’s has been faithfully holding this Saturday morning car show for a long time now, and it remains one of the best ways to spend a Saturday morning in the Old Pueblo. Honestly, breakfast at a diner is already a great way to spend a weekend morning, but throw in a free classic car show on top of it? That’s the energy we want going into 2020. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.The Oro Valley Kids Concert Series, which brings different performers together to play for young music lovers, is always a good time. This month, they’re doing something a little different, by letting the audience members become the performers. Kids can head to the children’s museum to interact with musical instruments, and then spend the day exploring the rest of the museum’s offerings. 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Oro Valley Children’s Museum, 11015 N. Oracle Road. Oro Valley. Admission to the museum is free during the event, and $7 after. Kids under 12 months get in free.The Screening Room is hosting a series of short films created by Bryan Sanders, documenting the “now of the border.” The films include a short movie about The Battle of Ambos Nogales; Hard Man to Get to Know, a music video starring Tucson’s Howe Gelb; and the titular film, Where the Border Wall Ends. This evening of film, music and dance also includes performances by Jillian Bessett and Kinetic Arts Tucson. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 127 E. Congress St. $10.James Cameron really is just too good at making sequels. He managed to follow up one of the best sci-fi sequels ever, Aliens, with the best action sequel, Terminator 2. Casa Video is screening the film that taught robots to cry, Linda Hamilton to fight, and the movie-going audience that CGI villains were the wave of the future. But unlike much of the computer animation that came out after it, the effects in T2 somehow look good as ever, even though they’re coming up on 30 years old. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.It’s a quartet worthy of the Sonoran Desert’s name. For those in the mood for a nice carby meal, Catalina Brewing Company is offering up authentic Sonoran hot dogs, a side of chips, fresh guacamole and one of their craft beers, all for $10. Can you really call yourself a Tucsonan if you haven’t already worked through a Sonoran hot dog brimming with green salsa, pinto beans, mustard, jalapeños, cotija cheese and more? And at a local brewery no less! Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120.This community rental of the Loft Cinema follows what happens once a pesticide is banned in the United States for its dangerous health and environmental effects. It’s a documentary examining how pesticides are still exported, leading to the impression that American lives are more valuable. Yet ironically, these toxic pesticides find their way back into the U.S. Featuring interviews with Noam Chomsky, Jimmy Carter, the Dalai Lama and more, this screening is presented by Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona and International Indian Treaty Council. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.