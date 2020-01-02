Things to Do, Thursday, Jan. 2

click to enlarge

It’s an evening full of big, brawny beers, courtesy of Modern Times and Odell Brewing. Arizona Beer House will have beers from both breweries available, including the Modern Times Golden Hammer, an 8 percent oak-aged golden dessert stout with cacao nibs and vanilla; the Odell Barreled Treasure, an imperial stout aged in both bourbon and rum barrels with cold brew coffee; and the Modern Times Black House Vanilla Latte, Modern Times’ classic Black House oatmeal coffee stout brewed with creamy vanilla. These hefty beers are available all night, along with savory Maltese Pastizzis from Malta Joe’s Baked Goods. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. 150 S. Kolb Road.Tell me about the last time you went to an art museum for free and regretted it. Probably never, right? So why would you not want to spend the first Thursday of the new decade doing just that? Jillian Bessett is playing live music, author Laila Halaby is facilitating gallery exploration and you can even make some art of your own. Let’s art the new year off right, shall we? 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.