The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Do This! / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Thursday, Jan. 2

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Stout Night at Arizona Beer House. It’s an evening full of big, brawny beers, courtesy of Modern Times and Odell Brewing. Arizona Beer House will have beers from both breweries available, including the Modern Times Golden Hammer, an 8 percent oak-aged golden dessert stout with cacao nibs and vanilla; the Odell Barreled Treasure, an imperial stout aged in both bourbon and rum barrels with cold brew coffee; and the Modern Times Black House Vanilla Latte, Modern Times’ classic Black House oatmeal coffee stout brewed with creamy vanilla. These hefty beers are available all night, along with savory Maltese Pastizzis from Malta Joe’s Baked Goods. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. 150 S. Kolb Road.

click to enlarge free-first-thursday-april_reduced.jpg
Free First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block. Tell me about the last time you went to an art museum for free and regretted it. Probably never, right? So why would you not want to spend the first Thursday of the new decade doing just that? Jillian Bessett is playing live music, author Laila Halaby is facilitating gallery exploration and you can even make some art of your own. Let’s art the new year off right, shall we? 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Art Walk Sundays

Join us for our weekly wine and cheese party at Madaras Gallery. Diana Madaras will attend as… More

@ Madaras Gallery Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 3035 N Swan Rd

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Putin Calling (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Things to Do, New Years Eve (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Yee-Haw For Guns (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation