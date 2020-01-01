Things to Do, Wednesday, Jan. 1

click to enlarge

Looking for something laid back to do now that the holiday season is winding down (and if you’re perhaps nursing a hangover from New Year’s Eve celebrations)? Head over to Hot Rods Old Vail Restaurant and Bar for this cruise-in, which happens every Wednesday night. Local cars, good food and cold beer will be there to stimulate all of your senses. That’s really all there is to say about it, but what more do you need to hear? 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Hot Rods Old Vail Restaurant and Bar, 10500 E. Old Vail Road. Free.Batch whiskey bar is turning four years old, and to celebrate the occasion, they’re hosting a round of fours: Old Fashioneds all day are $4, select drafts are $4, Moscow mules are $4, doughnuts are two for $4, and they’re serving special rare whiskey flights with four pours each. It’s gonna be an un-four-gettable night! 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday, Jan. 1. 118 E. Congress St.Happy new year! If you want to start the new year off right, but not, like, right away, this race, which starts later in the morning, might be your saving grace. Whether you’re walking it to kickstart a new fitness routine or shooting for one of the overall or age-group categories in this professionally timed race, it’s going to be a good time for all. The race includes snacks, water and—of course—hot cocoa. T-shirts will be available as well. And proceeds benefit Oro Valley’s Round Up for Youth Recreation Scholarship Program! 11:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $20 in advance, $25 on race day.Happy New Year! Unless you’ve broken a body part, been attacked by an animal or gotten seriously lost, have you ever regretted going on a hike? There’s nothing like connecting with nature, breathing in some fresh air and getting that heartrate up all at the same time. State parks throughout Arizona are hosting these hikes to kick off the new year, and this is the one closest to us. Assistant manager Jack McCabe will lead a tour of the Romero Ruins Trail, and the whole family can learn about the history and mystery of the Hohokam’s largest ruin site in Catalina State Park. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Romero Ruins Ramada in Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle.New Year’s Day! It has been said that singer-songwriterpossesses “the voice of an angel in the body of a steel worker.” Soothe your aching head at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co…