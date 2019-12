click to enlarge

Not sure where you want to eat for New Year’s, but know you want to eat a lot? Lucky for you, Hacienda del Sol is cooking up a special menu at The Grill, curated by Executive Chef Bruce Yim and his award-winning team. Starters include grilled octopus, tomato crostata, French onion soup, and ahi tartare; Entrées include Kurabota pork chop with white cheddar green chile grits, lobster pot pie, duck breast with candied blood orange, salmon in sweet potato puree, and scallop with shrimp risotto. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Prices vary. New Year’s Eve at Sullivan’s. It’s a four-course countdown at Sullivan’s for New Year’s Eve. They’re breaking out many of their signature items for the occasion, including their filet mignon cheesesteak rolls and iceberg lettuce wedge with bleu cheese crumbles. On the menu is also wagyu bone-in strip, grilled asparagus three-cheese mac, lobster bisque and seasonal salmon. And for dessert, they’re serving banana bread pudding, cheesecake, key lime pie and chocolate-covered strawberries. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 1785 E. River Road. $85.If you’re a football fan living in Tucson, you know about the extra holiday that happens in December: the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl! This nationally recognized college football competition features teams from the Mountain West and Sun Belt Conferences, and has been held since 2015. The Arizona Bowl is also a nonprofit that works to support local charities and inspire youth, so it’s an all-around feel-good event. This year, the Wyoming Cowboys face off against the Georgia State Panthers. 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Arizona Stadium, 1 National Championship Drive. Tickets start at $15.If you want your New Year’s kiss to have a little more magic this year, stop by the Loft Cinema’s special New Year’s Eve screening of this fairy tale classic. Honestly, how many movies are more quotable than this classic? Get in and enjoy it before some inevitable remake spoils the fun for everyone. More than a film screening, this New Year’s Eve party includes props, a pre-show Princess Bride competition, a costume contest and even a free champagne toast at night. What props are involved? Inflatable swords, of course. En garde! 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15.What is organized religion if not something to poke fun at? In Monty Python’s grandest film, the sextet tell the tale of Brian Cohen, born in a manger in Bethlehem who for some reason keeps getting confused for another pious guy. But perhaps the greatest aspect of the Life of Brian isn’t the satire of religion, but the parody of epic Hollywood films of which it is one. And you can’t beat that closing musical number from atop a crucifix, either. For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres are screening a merry one for the season! 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5.Depending on your penchant for partying, you have two NYE options at Tap & Bottle. T&B’s downtown location is having a classic NYE affair with a champagne toast at midnight, plus a craft beer toast at 5 p.m. There will also be live music from Febbo Fuentes, DJ Carl Hanni and mariachis. T&B’s northside location is hosting a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” with Ciao Down Pizza food truck, face painting, balloon animals, and even a kid-friendly toast at noon. T&B Downtown: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. 403 N. Sixth Ave. #135. Free. T&B North: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7254 N. Oracle Road. Free. Tuesday, Dec. 31.