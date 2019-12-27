The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, December 27, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, This Weekend, Dec. 27 - 29

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge feat1.jpg
Filled with glitches and sonic abstractions, like the movement of fluttering butterfly wings that a camera shutter cannot quite capture, his latest release, Prelude, takes a decidedly different approach. The effect is disquieting. Nightmare or a lullaby? One is never quite sure. Brian Lopez returns to Club Congress. The Senators open the show...

Deepening the sense of foreboding that a shift in the balance of power could bring. Or perhaps providing necessary release? Demon Tongue, Exit Dream, Midnight Island, Sworn Apart, For or Against, Ash To Dust and Stands With Fists help Bang In The New Year. At the Rialto Theatre...

Promulgating the same revolutionary political views that won RATM legions of fans. Clenching a "Fistful of Steel," Testify, a tribute to Rage Against the Machine, aim to "Take the Power Back." At 191 Toole. Drawing first blood, Knife Party pay sanguine salute to the music of the Deftones...

Fineline Revisited happens at the Surly Wench Pub. DJ Stubbie keeps the infamy alive and kicking...

DJ Mijito presides over NITECALL: QG. A queer goth dance party. At R Bar...

Electronic folk poppers Sharkk Heart create songs for hopeless romantics with teeth, natch. At Saint Charles Tavern...

You wanna rock? The Dirt: An '80s hair metal tribute band will slay. At The Rock. Solid Ground bolsters the line-up...

From Durango, Colorado, J-Calvin deliver a potent mix of neo-soul/funk. Flanked by the punk-funk of Tongs and the indie-electro of Jillian Bessett. At Sky Bar...

Saturday, Dec. 28

click to enlarge Santa Pachita
  • Santa Pachita
Faithfully reproducing the sound of these country rock icons at the peak of their success—as well as select titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh—Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles will "Take It To The Limit" one more time. At the Rialto Theatre...

Growing up in Nogales, AZ, bandleader Sergio Mendoza jostled between the psychological spaces created as bicultural identities form—germane to life in the borderland. Orkesta Mendoza and Bye Bye Lullaby (from Spain) share the stage. Rumba Catalan takes place at Club Congress...

Ring out 2019. Breaking Glass hosts a pre-game—showcasing new material and "a couple of weirdo cover tunes"—at Saint Charles Tavern...

Latin groove masters Santa Pachita make things move. At Monterey Court. Wear your dancing shoes...

Gipsy Pirate Octopi is a wife and husband duo of Margarita Brosova and Tony Rosano. "I play accordion and sing, Tony plays the piano and baritone. We have tunes in Russian and English and some other languages." Experience a Russian Christmas in the Red Light Lounge at The Downtown Clifton Hotel...

"Fresh off months of touring," Howe Gelb, Annie Dolan, Thøger Lund and Tommy Larkins promise an evening with zero mistakes and absolute pure perfect noise. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). "Bring your Aunt Sally..."

Sunday, Dec. 29

¡Vamos a Guarachar! "As punk as the Sex Pistols and as violent as Perez Prado." Mambo Clásico sees indie mambo king's Orkesta Mendoza celebrate their 10th Anniversary with a gran fiesta. At Club Congress. Salvador Duran & Friends add appreciably to the festivities...

Drawing from a rich treasure trove of musical history: Peruvian, Mexican and with origins in other Latin American countries. Tradiciones tell the story in melody. At The Coronet...

Guitarist Eugene Boronow performs a lovely set of bossa nova y mas. At Public Brewhouse...

