Things to Do This Weekend, Dec. 27 - 29

Take the beer, take the cannoli. Copper Mine Brewing Co. is teaming up with Andrea’s Gourmet food for a wide range of flavors. They’re giving you the option of pairing four different flavors of cannoli with their craft beers. I’m suggesting pairing with their big, bad Imperial Double stout for a diversity of flavors, or their Irish Red for a malty, caramel kick. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. 3455 S. Palo Verde Road, Ste. 135.When it comes to good deals, Crooked Tooth Brewing knows what’s up. Often, you could spend more than $5 on a beer or a yoga session, but they’re offering $5 for yoga and a pint! Get zen, and then get even more zen by combining their yoga and craft brews for a truly enlightening experience. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own mat. Any person under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. 228 E. Sixth Street. $5.If you celebrate Christmas, you might be familiar with the experience of alittle post-Christmas blues. But nothing chases the blues away quite like some time gliding around a skating rink with your pals, right? Whether you’re the type of person doing tricks out in the middle or clinging to the side and laughing at yourself as you try to figure out life on wheels, skating really does have something to offer everyone. And this night has games, prizes, food and drinks thrown in as well. CU L8R SK8R. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Tucson Indoor Sports Center, 1065 W. Grant Road.Hooray! We’ve almost survived the whole holiday season! And the whole decade! Now it’s time for the existential dread to set in as you reflect on all of the things you meant to do this year and this decade that you didn’t get around to. Hey! Take a deep breath. 2020 is going to be your year. In the meantime, grab a drink at Hotel McCoy and have a well-deserved laugh at this monthly comedy showcase, featuring Autumn Horvat, Dom DiTolla, Noah Copfer, Paul Fox, Monte Benjamin and plenty more. Pinches food truck is onsite too! 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free, 18+. Seating is first-come, first-serve.Part of their Cult Classics series, the Loft Cinema is screening this French romantic comedy (but not quite how you’re picturing it) about what it takes to find love. It’s a delightful modern day fairy tale; it’s a parable similar to Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance; it’s... got a really good piano soundtrack courtesy of Yann Tiersen. Amélie, played by Audrey Tautou, helps her neighbors and audience find magic in the mundane. 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 & Saturday, Dec. 28. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.Need a little pick me up to keep your excitement levels high between Christmas and New Year’s Eve? It’s time for some hockey! The Colorado Eagles are coming to town for two games this week. On Saturday, fans ages 16 and under are invited to come down onto the ice for a post-game puck shot. Sunday is Family Night, with a special early start time and a sweet deal: four side tickets and four Roadrunners hats or beanies for just $80. Two hockey games means your weekend will be twice as nice with twice the ice. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. $12 to $61, or see tucsonroadrunners.com for more information on the Family Night deal.There’s a lot of talk these days about how much technology has changed our lives. But (though in different ways and maybe to different extents), technology has been changing people’s lives for thousands of years. In this program, ancient technologies expert Allen Denoyer will talk about some of the tech of times gone by, and you can explore the replica pithouse. It’s common to reflect on the past year as we approach a new one. While you’re at it, why not reflect on the past several thousand? 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane.Have you ever taken time to look up at the night sky and regretted doing it? Didn’t think so. The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association and Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation are setting up telescopes for you to view not just stars, but deep-sky objects like planets, galaxies, star clusters and nebulae. It’s a special way to spend a long winter night, and, with it getting dark so early, you can hit this event and get back home in time for a movie and some hot cocoa—or maybe just some reflection on our place in the cosmos. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. 7300 W. Hal Gras Road. Free.The hype for the first Frozen never even seemed to die down before Frozen 2 was upon us. But, if we had to spend the last few years, and have to spend the next few years, surrounded by an animated cultural sensation, at least it’s one featuring two powerful women and an admittedly hilarious snowman. The sisters will be hosting story time and a mini photo session, and there will also be Anna- and Elsa-themed donuts and drinks. Kiddos are encouraged to dress up! And, if you’re feeling adventurous, RSVP in advance to decorate some donuts for just $10. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Dec. 28. Irene’s Donuts Tucson, 340 N. Fourth Ave. Free.The holidays are the perfect time for you to revive your childlike sense of wonder and channel it into things you used to enjoy as a kid. The thing is, you’d probably still enjoy a lot of the things you used to do as a kid, but you just sorta stopped doing them at some point. So! Let’s color! Head over to Mostly Books for the afternoon, where they’ll have crayons, colored pencils and markers on hand for you to relive the glory days. Bring your own coloring book or purchase one (they have tons of cool ones available). 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. 14+.Casa Video is screening one of the strangest, bleakest teen movies ever. Starring a young John Cusack, this follows a high school student and his attempts to off himself after his girlfriend of six months dumps him. Featuring skiing shots, bizarre dinner meals, Korean racers who speak Japanese, all wrapped up into a strange, wintry package. Better Off Dead reminds us that, well, I’m not really sure what it reminds us other than that John Cusack is one fine actor. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.So, technically, Christmas in the Russian Orthodox Church is celebrated in January, but it’s a real party. There’s traditional cuisine, a decorated tree and the gift-bearing Grandfather Frost. Come celebrate Russian New Year early at the Clifton, with the Gipsy Pirate Octopi Band and a shot or two or three of vodka. They’ll be playing both Russian and non-Russian music, Michael Martinez is on piano, and a few more musicians should be stopping by too. Get ready to dance the night away! 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave. Free.The Web of Life, your local group of intuitive shamanic animists, is really embracing the eerie feeling that sometimes sets in on the stretch between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, where the nights are long and the hectic nature of the previous few months has slowed down. This circle is a chance to sit together and meditate over a candle while eating a vegetarian soup. Warm up your insides and get in tune with your spiritual self to end this year and start the new one off right. All are welcome. 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. 2016 E. Broadway Blvd. Requested donation is $5 to $20. Bring a drum rattle if you have one, but there are some available to share.There’s something oddly relaxing about the first time you go shopping after Christmas, if you celebrate Christmas. Suddenly, you’re not Christmas shopping. You’re just… shopping. You can buy stuff for yourself. You can buy nothing. You can decide to come back later if you’re not sure about an object. The frantic pressure to find just the right gift is gone. Do your first non-holiday shopping of the year in style this Sunday night, with food, live music and plenty of entertainment (and if you’re not done with your Christmas shopping, no judgment here—you can get some of that done too). 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road.